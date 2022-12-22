Stop borrowing money and start repairing homes – former tenant spokesman slams Highland Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stop borrowing money and start repairing homes – former tenant spokesman slams Highland Council

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 7:22 am
Frank Drake accused Highland Council of 'gaslighting' tenants over finance worries. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Frank Drake accused Highland Council of 'gaslighting' tenants over finance worries. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Frank Drake resigned from the tenants strategic finance group (TSFG) over fears about escalating debts.

A former quality assurance expert, Mr Drake says the council’s spending is “not sustainable, affordable or prudent”.

However, he says Highland Council ignored the views of the TSFG, leading to the resignation of Mr Drake as vice-chair and Allan Tubb as chairman.

“We spent a decade trying to get Highland Council to recognise that it had to curb borrowing,” says Mr Drake.

“The housing revenue account (HRA) is £400 million in debt. Forty pence of every pound tenants pay in rent goes to servicing that debt – that’s 70% above the Scottish average.

“The HRA is drowning in its own debt. It’s a shambles.”

Highland Council has paused all non-essential repairs to get housing budgets back on track.

In the current financial year, the HRA account is projecting a £3 million overspend. In a bid to get back on track, councillors recently agreed to suspend all non-essential repairs on council houses.

Mr Drake says tenants are paying the price for the council’s poor decisions.

“Many of Highland Council’s houses suffer from damp and black mould, but there’s no money to fix the problem, so the tenant’s lifestyle is blamed to avoid accepting that there is a problem,” he says.

“I find it strange that the council continues to borrow to build new houses when they can’t even afford to maintain their current stock effectively.”

Gaslighting claims

Mr Drake says the TSFG repeatedly voiced their worries to Highland Council housing bosses, but their concerns went unheard.

“We were victims of gaslighting,” he says. “They weren’t transparent, you couldn’t get information, you couldn’t get answers to questions.”

Mr Drake has referred his complaints to Audit Scotland, who in turn passed the matter back to Highland Council auditors.

A spokesperson for Highland Council said it can’t comment on Mr Drake’s specific case.

However, they say they provided detailed responses over the last 12 months, and their tenant engagement process is externally verified by the Scottish Housing Regulator.

The spokesperson said: “The Highland Council prioritise tenant engagement, to which it has a strong and commended track record.

“The 2022-23 tenant consultation survey is in its final week. As part of the consultation all housing tenants have been contacted and provided details on how rent money is spent and outlined options for future rent levels.

“The feedback from the consultation, including rent levels, will be brought to the January meeting of the housing and property committee.”

