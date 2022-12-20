IN FULL: All 115 Highland towns and villages approved for 20mph speed limits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

IN FULL: All 115 Highland towns and villages approved for 20mph speed limits

By Lauren Robertson
December 20, 2022, 1:25 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 9:06 pm
115 areas in the Highlands are to become 20mph zones. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson
115 areas in the Highlands are to become 20mph zones. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

The towns and villages across the Highlands that will have 20mph speed limits imposed upon them have been revealed.

In total, 115 areas were put to Transport Scotland to be considered for the scheme – all of which have been approved.

The new speed limits will start being put in place in the new year and should be fully rolled out by summer.

Encouraging walking and cycling

Transport Scotland asked Highland Council to be its pilot local authority for the national 20mph speed limit plan and is funding the rollout.

The new speed limits are intended to encourage more people to get out and about on foot by making footpaths near roads safer, and come following a number of surveys and speed checks carried out by the council’s road safety team.

Chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans said: “Work is ongoing at pace to deliver this ambitious project which will benefit Highland communities.

“The scheme will improve road safety through simplifying speed limits for drivers, reducing perceptions of road danger, encouraging people to walk and wheel, and create more pleasant towns, villages and neighbourhoods by providing a more equitable environment for all road users.”

20mps speed limits will be imposed in the following areas: 

Badenoch, Nairn and Strathspey

  • Auldearn
  • Aviemore
  • Boat of Garten
  • Carrbridge
  • Cromdale
  • Dulnain Bridge
  • Kincraig
  • Kingussie
  • Nairn
  • Nethy Bridge
  • Newtonmore
  • Piperhill
The 20mph zones will start being rolled out in the new year. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

Caithness

  • Ackergill
  • Bower
  • Canisbay
  • Castletown
  • Dunbeath
  • Dunnet
  • Halkirk
  • Keiss
  • Latheronwheel
  • Lybster
  • Papigoe
  • Reay
  • Reiss
  • Scrabster
  • Staxigoe
  • Thrumster
  • Watten

Inverness

  • Ardersier
  • Balloch
  • Cannich
  • Clephanton
  • Croy
  • Culloden
20mph zones will be rolled out across Inverness city. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
  • Dores
  • Drumnadrochit
  • Fort Augustus
  • Inverness City
  • Kiltarlity
  • Kirkhill
  • Lewiston
  • Milton
  • Smithton
  • Sunnyside
  • Tomatin

Lochaber

  • Ballachulish
  • Corran
  • Invergarry
  • Kinlochleven
  • Lochaline
  • Mallaig
  • Morar
  • North Ballachulish
  • Roy Bridge
  • Spean Bridge
Mallaig will also get new 20mph speed limits. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Ross and Cromarty

  • Achintraid
  • Achterneed
  • Alness
  • Applecross
  • Aultbea
  • Avoch
  • Balintore
  • Barbaraville
  • Conon Bridge
  • Contin
  • Craigdarroch Drive
  • Cromarty
  • Evanton
  • Fortrose
  • Gairloch
  • Garve
  • Hill of Fearn
  • Hilton of Cadboll
  • Inver
Ullapool will get new 20mph limits. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
  • Jemimaville
  • Locharron
  • Marybank
  • Maryburgh
  • Milton
  • Muir Of Ord
  • North Kessock
  • Poolewe
  • Portmahomack
  • Rosemarkie
  • Saltburn
  • Shandwick
  • Shieldaig
  • Strathpeffer
  • Tain
  • Ullapool

Skye and Lochalsh

  • Broadford
  • Carbost
  • Dornie
  • Dunvegan
  • Edinbane
New speed limits will be imposed on Portree. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
  • Kyle of Lochalsh
  • Kyleakin
  • Portree
  • Staffin

Sutherland

  • Ardgay
  • Bettyhill
  • Bonar Bridge
  • Brora
  • Drumbeg
  • Durness
  • Edderton
  • Embo
  • Golspie
  • Helmsdale
Lochinver is also part of the new scheme. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
  • Lairg
  • Lochinver
  • Portskerra
  • Scourie
  • Tongue

