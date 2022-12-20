IN FULL: All 115 Highland towns and villages approved for 20mph speed limits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The towns and villages across the Highlands that will have 20mph speed limits imposed upon them have been revealed.

In total, 115 areas were put to Transport Scotland to be considered for the scheme – all of which have been approved.

The new speed limits will start being put in place in the new year and should be fully rolled out by summer.

Encouraging walking and cycling

Transport Scotland asked Highland Council to be its pilot local authority for the national 20mph speed limit plan and is funding the rollout.

The new speed limits are intended to encourage more people to get out and about on foot by making footpaths near roads safer, and come following a number of surveys and speed checks carried out by the council’s road safety team.

Chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans said: “Work is ongoing at pace to deliver this ambitious project which will benefit Highland communities.

“The scheme will improve road safety through simplifying speed limits for drivers, reducing perceptions of road danger, encouraging people to walk and wheel, and create more pleasant towns, villages and neighbourhoods by providing a more equitable environment for all road users.”

20mps speed limits will be imposed in the following areas:

Badenoch, Nairn and Strathspey

Auldearn

Aviemore

Boat of Garten

Carrbridge

Cromdale

Dulnain Bridge

Kincraig

Kingussie

Nairn

Nethy Bridge

Newtonmore

Piperhill

Caithness

Ackergill

Bower

Canisbay

Castletown

Dunbeath

Dunnet

Halkirk

Keiss

Latheronwheel

Lybster

Papigoe

Reay

Reiss

Scrabster

Staxigoe

Thrumster

Watten

Inverness

Ardersier

Balloch

Cannich

Clephanton

Croy

Culloden

Dores

Drumnadrochit

Fort Augustus

Inverness City

Kiltarlity

Kirkhill

Lewiston

Milton

Smithton

Sunnyside

Tomatin

Lochaber

Ballachulish

Corran

Invergarry

Kinlochleven

Lochaline

Mallaig

Morar

North Ballachulish

Roy Bridge

Spean Bridge

Ross and Cromarty

Achintraid

Achterneed

Alness

Applecross

Aultbea

Avoch

Balintore

Barbaraville

Conon Bridge

Contin

Craigdarroch Drive

Cromarty

Evanton

Fortrose

Gairloch

Garve

Hill of Fearn

Hilton of Cadboll

Inver

Jemimaville

Locharron

Marybank

Maryburgh

Milton

Muir Of Ord

North Kessock

Poolewe

Portmahomack

Rosemarkie

Saltburn

Shandwick

Shieldaig

Strathpeffer

Tain

Ullapool

Skye and Lochalsh

Broadford

Carbost

Dornie

Dunvegan

Edinbane

Kyle of Lochalsh

Kyleakin

Portree

Staffin

Sutherland

Ardgay

Bettyhill

Bonar Bridge

Brora

Drumbeg

Durness

Edderton

Embo

Golspie

Helmsdale

Lairg

Lochinver

Portskerra

Scourie

Tongue