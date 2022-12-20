IN FULL: All 115 Highland towns and villages approved for 20mph speed limits

The towns and villages across the Highlands that will have 20mph speed limits imposed upon them have been revealed.
In total, 115 areas were put to Transport Scotland to be considered for the scheme – all of which have been approved.
The new speed limits will start being put in place in the new year and should be fully rolled out by summer.
Encouraging walking and cycling
Transport Scotland asked Highland Council to be its pilot local authority for the national 20mph speed limit plan and is funding the rollout.
The new speed limits are intended to encourage more people to get out and about on foot by making footpaths near roads safer, and come following a number of surveys and speed checks carried out by the council’s road safety team.
Chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans said: “Work is ongoing at pace to deliver this ambitious project which will benefit Highland communities.
“The scheme will improve road safety through simplifying speed limits for drivers, reducing perceptions of road danger, encouraging people to walk and wheel, and create more pleasant towns, villages and neighbourhoods by providing a more equitable environment for all road users.”
20mps speed limits will be imposed in the following areas:
Badenoch, Nairn and Strathspey
- Auldearn
- Aviemore
- Boat of Garten
- Carrbridge
- Cromdale
- Dulnain Bridge
- Kincraig
- Kingussie
- Nairn
- Nethy Bridge
- Newtonmore
- Piperhill
Caithness
- Ackergill
- Bower
- Canisbay
- Castletown
- Dunbeath
- Dunnet
- Halkirk
- Keiss
- Latheronwheel
- Lybster
- Papigoe
- Reay
- Reiss
- Scrabster
- Staxigoe
- Thrumster
- Watten
Inverness
- Ardersier
- Balloch
- Cannich
- Clephanton
- Croy
- Culloden
- Dores
- Drumnadrochit
- Fort Augustus
- Inverness City
- Kiltarlity
- Kirkhill
- Lewiston
- Milton
- Smithton
- Sunnyside
- Tomatin
Lochaber
- Ballachulish
- Corran
- Invergarry
- Kinlochleven
- Lochaline
- Mallaig
- Morar
- North Ballachulish
- Roy Bridge
- Spean Bridge
Ross and Cromarty
- Achintraid
- Achterneed
- Alness
- Applecross
- Aultbea
- Avoch
- Balintore
- Barbaraville
- Conon Bridge
- Contin
- Craigdarroch Drive
- Cromarty
- Evanton
- Fortrose
- Gairloch
- Garve
- Hill of Fearn
- Hilton of Cadboll
- Inver
- Jemimaville
- Locharron
- Marybank
- Maryburgh
- Milton
- Muir Of Ord
- North Kessock
- Poolewe
- Portmahomack
- Rosemarkie
- Saltburn
- Shandwick
- Shieldaig
- Strathpeffer
- Tain
- Ullapool
Skye and Lochalsh
- Broadford
- Carbost
- Dornie
- Dunvegan
- Edinbane
- Kyle of Lochalsh
- Kyleakin
- Portree
- Staffin
Sutherland
- Ardgay
- Bettyhill
- Bonar Bridge
- Brora
- Drumbeg
- Durness
- Edderton
- Embo
- Golspie
- Helmsdale
- Lairg
- Lochinver
- Portskerra
- Scourie
- Tongue