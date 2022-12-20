Woman airlifted to hospital after crash near Achanalt in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A832 Garve road near Achanalt.

The vehicles came off the road near the Highland village at 9.30am on Tuesday.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and landed on the road to take the woman to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Her condition is unknown.

Pictures shared on social media showed long tailbacks as traffic queued for the road to be cleared.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of two vehicles which had come off the A832 near Achanalt around 9.30am today.

“One woman has been taken to Raigmore Hospital by air ambulance and the road has been fully cleared.”