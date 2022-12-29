Hogmanay and New Year’s Day weather: Here’s the forecast where you are for bringing in the bells

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anyone heading out to bring in the bells this Hogmanay might want to look out their gloves and have brollies at the ready.

The rain that has swept across the north and north-east in the last few days is unlikely to cease before the clock strikes midnight on Saturday.

Traditional New Year’s Day walks are less likely to be as soggy however, with the start of 2023 currently promising to be dryer than its predecessor.

Though temperatures during the coming days are forecast to stay above freezing, they are to drop below overnight, meaning party goers will want to wrap up warm for outdoor community events.

It is hoped this weekend’s forecast rain won’t dampen spirits at outdoor Hogmanay parties like those being held in Aberdeen, Inverness and Stonehaven.

Low pressure will continue to feed wet and windy weather in across the UK over the next few days, with snow at times in the north Not the best of conditions then for celebrations taking place on #NewYearsEve Signs though that the weather might quieten down briefly next week pic.twitter.com/ki1onX1FWY — Met Office (@metoffice) December 29, 2022

To make sure you properly prepare for your Hogmanay plans, check the forecast where you are:

Aberdeen

Roads and streets across Aberdeen city centre will be closed off on Hogmanay to make way for the “ultimate street party”.

Granite City locals might be some of the luckiest, with only 20% chance of rain forecast from 6pm on Saturday right through to Sunday evening.

It is likely to be wet underfoot with rain forecast on Friday, and temperatures for the bells are due to be around 2C.

It is unlikely there will be blues skies for the first day of the new year, but it is currently forecast to stay dry throughout Sunday.

Inverness

Welly boots might be necessary for those heading to the Inverness Red Hot Highland Fling in the Northern Meeting Park on Saturday night.

There is a 40% chance of rain forecast for most of the evening, but it should be dry by the time the bells chime midnight.

Friday’s forecast features a yellow warning for snow and ice, so there will likely still be traces of both on the ground around the city.

Anyone heading out for a New Year’s Day walk will need to wrap up warm, with the Met Office’s “feels like” temperatures dropping to -4C.

Further north for Dornoch’s Hogmanay Street Party, it is forecast to be dry with temperatures fluctuating around freezing.

Stonehaven

Stonehaven’s famous Fireball Ceremony is returning this Hogmanay following a few years of pandemic cancellations.

The fire element means a rain-free night is preferred, and it looks like organisers might be in luck.

The Met Office has forecast a 40% chance of rain until around 6pm which should clear by the time the festivities begin at 11pm.

New Year’s Day is forecast to be overcast but mostly dry, with temperatures across the weekend hovering around 3C but feeling closer to -1C.

Elgin

If you are planning on hitting the pubs in Elgin on Hogmanay evening you should be safe without an umbrella.

Though rain is forecast at around 3pm, it is to be dry later in the afternoon through to the evening on New Year’s Day.

This means the first walk of 2023 is also likely to be a dry one, and temperatures throughout the weekend are forecast to peak at 3C and drop to 0C at their coldest.

Aviemore

A number of festive events are taking place in the Aviemore area this weekend, including Grantown-on-Spey’s Hogmanay in the Square, Newtonmore’s torchlight procession and fireworks display and Boat of Garten’s Hogmanay ceilidh.

These events might be made extra special by snow forecast between 12pm on Hogmanay and 3am on New Year’s Day morning.

Temperatures in the hours around the bells could feel as low as -5C so anyone heading to an outdoors event will want to wrap up warm.

New Year’s Day walks should be crisp and dry with even more snow on the ground than already remains in some places after a recent spell of wintery weather.

Fraserburgh

Heavy rain is forecast in Fraserburgh on Thursday and Friday, but this should pass by the time the weekend arrives.

Hogmanay is forecast to be overcast but dry which should make anyone heading out for the bells happy.

Temperatures are due to feel between 0C and -2C for most of the day, dropping further to -3C on the first day of 2023.

New Year’s Day is also forecast to be cloudy but dry, making for cold but pleasant walking conditions.

Fort William

The Caddy Shack and Caol Community Centre in Fort William are hosting Hogmanay parties on Saturday night.

Though both events are indoors, anyone walking – or skipping – there and back will be glad to hear there is a very low chance of rain.

Temperatures on Hogmanay evening are due to be around 1C, dropping to -1C in the early hours of 2023.

On New Year’s Day the morning is forecast to be foggy and misty but it is due to clear into the afternoon, with temperatures fluctuating around 0C all day.

Those hoping to marvel at Oban’s fireworks display should prepare for “feels like” temperatures of around -2C for the bells.

Lerwick

There may be a few snowy showers on Hogmanay afternoon in Lerwick but this should clear by 6pm.

This should the music to the ears of anyone going along to the Mareel for the celebrations.

Shetland is due to be one of the coldest spots in the region for the bells, with the Met Office predicting “feels like” temperatures of around -6C.

New Year’s Day is forecast to be dry but chilly for those feeling up to a walk after the evening’s festivities, with “feels like” temperatures not rising above freezing all day.

Kirkwall

Award-winning fiddle virtuoso Jennifer Wrigley is performing a free concert with traditional pianist Laurence Wilson at St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall on Hogmanay.

Most of the day is forecast to be rainy with a possible sprinkling of snow, but this is due to clear by the evening.

Consistent temperatures of 2C should carry locals through the bells.

Orkney is one of the few places that might have sunny spells on the first day of the new year according to the Met Office, with brighter weather forecast at around 3pm on Sunday.

Temperatures on New Year’s Day aren’t forecast to fall below 0C but it will likely feel colder.

Stornoway

Stornoway is under a yellow warning for snow and ice on Friday, but the worst of this is forecast to be over by 9pm.

During the day on Hogmanay there is rain and possible snow forecast, but the chance of rain falls to 10% by 6pm.

Temperatures for the bells are expected to be around freezing but could feel like -3C.

It is due to be a bright start to 2023 in Orkney with sun forecast around midday on New Year’s Day, though temperatures aren’t forecast to rise above 2C.