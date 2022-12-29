Rest and Be Thankful to close overnight due to forecast of heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rest and Be Thankful to close overnight due to forecast of heavy rain

By Ellie Milne
December 29, 2022, 11:13 am Updated: December 29, 2022, 11:14 am
Rest and Be Thankful will operate under convoy control. Image Bear Scotland.
Rest and Be Thankful will operate under convoy control. Image Bear Scotland.

The Rest and Be Thankful will be closed overnight due to the forecast of heavy rain.

A convoy system is currently in place on the A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road and will continue until 4pm.

Traffic will then be diverted onto the single-track Old Military Road throughout the afternoon and into tomorrow.

A further assessment will be carried out on Friday morning to determine if the road is safe to reopen.

Persistent heavy rain is forecast in the area overnight with snow also expected in the early hours.

This will add to the high hillside saturation which has been caused by the recent spells of severe weather.

Bear Scotland has confirmed its teams will continue to have a presence on site at the Rest and Be Thankful to monitor the conditions.

A spokeswoman said: “Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely, and a further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement.”

This section of the road is known for the number of landslides and debris hazards which have occurred following rainfall.

A total of 47 landslides have been recorded at the spot since 2007.

Real time travel information can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.

