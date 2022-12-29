Couple airlifted from Ben Nevis in snow were ‘poorly equipped’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Couple airlifted from Ben Nevis in snow were ‘poorly equipped’

By Mike Merritt
December 29, 2022, 11:37 am Updated: December 29, 2022, 11:38 am
Concerns were raised about the walkers by other hikers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Concerns were raised about the walkers by other hikers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Two exhausted and poorly equipped walkers wre airlifted off Ben Nevis.

The man and woman battled snow and sleet before they were discovered by two other concerned hikers, who walked them to half way down the 4413ft high peak.

A spokesman for Lochaber Mountain Rescue said the stricken pair were “poorly equipped, wearing trainers or similar footwear, and had no head torch between them”.

“The weather was pretty awful with wet clinging snow. They had particularly poor footwear and were cold and wet. It really is another wake up call for people to be well equipped for the conditions,” he said.

The alarm was raised at around 4.30pm on Wednesday and the Coastguard helicopter from Inverness airlifted them to safety.

