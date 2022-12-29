Couple airlifted from Ben Nevis in snow were ‘poorly equipped’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two exhausted and poorly equipped walkers wre airlifted off Ben Nevis.

The man and woman battled snow and sleet before they were discovered by two other concerned hikers, who walked them to half way down the 4413ft high peak.

A spokesman for Lochaber Mountain Rescue said the stricken pair were “poorly equipped, wearing trainers or similar footwear, and had no head torch between them”.

“The weather was pretty awful with wet clinging snow. They had particularly poor footwear and were cold and wet. It really is another wake up call for people to be well equipped for the conditions,” he said.

The alarm was raised at around 4.30pm on Wednesday and the Coastguard helicopter from Inverness airlifted them to safety.