Two people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash at Dalnaspidal

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9.

Emergency services were called to the A9 Inverness to Perth road at Dalnaspidal after a van and car collided at about 8.45am.

A Vauxhall Corsa and a Nissan NV200 van were involved.

The male and female occupants of the Corsa were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where there condition is described as stable.

The two occupants of the van were unharmed.

The road was blocked in both directions for about three hours, but has since reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50 am on Friday, December 30, police were called to a two vehicle road crash, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Nissan NV200 van on the A9 at Dalnaspidal.

“Two people, a man and woman, from the Corsa have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where staff describe their condition as stable.

“The two occupants of the van were not injured.

“The road is now open.”

UPDATE❗ ⌚11:15#A9 Dalnaspidal One lane is now OPEN✅

The carriageway remains restricted and police are managing the traffic Do #TakeCare on approach and #ExpectDelays@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/NWRcFje8d5 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 30, 2022

The incident happened following an evening of heavy snowfall in the area.

Two fire appliances from Newtonmore and Kingussie were dispatched to the busy trunk road after the alarm was raised.