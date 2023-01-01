Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid

By Michelle Henderson
January 1, 2023, 3:17 pm Updated: January 1, 2023, 4:09 pm
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi ended 2022 on a high – up a hill on the Isle of Coll.

The singer is taking part in the annual Doddie Aid, a six-week virtual mass-participation exercise event in aid of the My Name’s Doddie Foundation.

Every January the challenge raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for research into motor neurone disease (MND), which claimed the life of Scots rugby legend Doddie Weir late last year.

Taking to Instagram, Capaldi shared some of the scenic views of Coll after climbing Ben Hogh and encouraged others to sign up.

In a story, the Someone Like You singer – who was wearing one of the iconic Doddie yellow and blue tartan snoods – said: “I’ve just climbed up the hill Ben Hogh on the Isle of Coll in support of Doddie. You can also join me.

Lewis Capaldi climbed Ben Hogh on the Isle of Coll as he takes part in the annual Doddie Aid. Image: Shutterstock.

“I will be logging this big walk I have just done on the Doddie Aid app for Team Glasgow. You can join me. Download the app, go for a run, a walk a cycle, climb up a hill and log it on the app for a team, wherever you are.

He added: “Come join me, the Doddie and family, and let’s help find a cure for MND.”

Doddie Aid was set up by former Scotland captain and British and Irish Lion, Rob Wainwright, who now lives on Coll.

Lewis Capaldi gears up for sold out gig in Aberdeen

The trip came just hours before he appeared on BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay show with Edith Bowman.

2022 marked a hugely successful year for the Scottish singer.

Tickets to his forthcoming gig at P&J Live on January 23 sold out in just 10 minutes as fans raced to get their hands on one of 15,000 tickets up for grabs.

The gig features as part of the UK leg of his European tour.

His tour will lead up to the release of his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, on May 19.

To sign up for Doddie Aid, visit https://doddieaid.com/how-to-join

