Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi ended 2022 on a high – up a hill on the Isle of Coll.

The singer is taking part in the annual Doddie Aid, a six-week virtual mass-participation exercise event in aid of the My Name’s Doddie Foundation.

Every January the challenge raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for research into motor neurone disease (MND), which claimed the life of Scots rugby legend Doddie Weir late last year.

Taking to Instagram, Capaldi shared some of the scenic views of Coll after climbing Ben Hogh and encouraged others to sign up.

In a story, the Someone Like You singer – who was wearing one of the iconic Doddie yellow and blue tartan snoods – said: “I’ve just climbed up the hill Ben Hogh on the Isle of Coll in support of Doddie. You can also join me.

“I will be logging this big walk I have just done on the Doddie Aid app for Team Glasgow. You can join me. Download the app, go for a run, a walk a cycle, climb up a hill and log it on the app for a team, wherever you are.

He added: “Come join me, the Doddie and family, and let’s help find a cure for MND.”

Doddie Aid was set up by former Scotland captain and British and Irish Lion, Rob Wainwright, who now lives on Coll.

Lewis Capaldi gears up for sold out gig in Aberdeen

The trip came just hours before he appeared on BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay show with Edith Bowman.

2022 marked a hugely successful year for the Scottish singer.

Tickets to his forthcoming gig at P&J Live on January 23 sold out in just 10 minutes as fans raced to get their hands on one of 15,000 tickets up for grabs.

The gig features as part of the UK leg of his European tour.

His tour will lead up to the release of his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, on May 19.

To sign up for Doddie Aid, visit https://doddieaid.com/how-to-join