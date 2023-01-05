Argyll mum wins £9,000 Florida trip through two sons’ football club’s lottery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Argyll mum wins £9,000 Florida trip through two sons’ football club’s lottery

By Chris Cromar
January 5, 2023, 12:56 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 4:22 pm
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 

An Inveraray woman is looking out her shorts and shades after winning a £9,000 trip to Florida in her two sons’ football prize draw.

Lesley Pirie entered last month’s Spond Superdraw in support of her son Fergus’s team Lochgilphead AFC Red Star 2014s.

Her other son Neil also plays for the club, so she is a frequent support of their fundraising efforts.

Now the 41-year-old’s loyalty has been rewarded, after she scooped a £9,000 trip to Florida as well as £1,000 spending money.

Civil engineer Mrs Pirie found out the good news while enjoying a family meal to celebrate her husband Gordon’s 40th birthday.

With sons Fergus and Neil both playing for Lochgilphead Red Star, she is a passionate supporter of the club but never thought she’d win.

Mrs Pirie said: “I was happy to enter to support the club and, well, you never expect to win these things, so you can imagine the surprise when I got the text to say I’d won the luxury holiday.

“I couldn’t quite believe it was happening until I spoke to the Spond team. Now we’re letting the news sink in before we decide where in Florida we want to go, and when.”

‘I’m sure they’ll have an amazing time in Florida’

The Spond Superdraw is a new way for grassroots clubs and groups in the UK to raise funds, with prizes on offer to everyone who enters.

Last month, 328 groups from across the UK, covering activities from dance to rugby, scouting and football, signed up to the draw.

Julian Bewley, from Spond, said: “We’re totally committed to creating sustainable fundraising solutions for grassroots clubs and groups in the UK, and the best thing about Superdraw is that all members can get in on the act, working together towards a single goal, with some friendly competition to see who can raise the most money.”

‘I’m sure they’ll have an amazing time in Florida’

Coach of Lochgilphead Red Star 2014s, Fraser Knox, said he was delighted a supporter had one the five-star prize.

He added: “We set up the Superdraw fundraiser to raise some extra funds for the team, but we never expected one of our supporters to win the big prize.

“Huge congratulations to the Pirie family. I’m sure they’ll have an amazing time in Florida.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Major Shetland road to reopen after repairs were carried out following series of landslides
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Argyll ecologist urges communities to leave otters alone and not to publicise where they…
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Keegan gets to work as newest four-legged member of Orkney Drugs Dog team
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Highland primary school's first day back is cancelled after heating breaks down
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Ferry disruption due to strong winds with Oban to Colonsay sailings cancelled
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
'Happy to chat' benches in Easter Ross rolled out to tackle isolation and get…
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Revealed: School crossing patroller jobs cut despite safety concerns outside gates
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…

Most Read

1
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
Back Row (left to right): Coach John MacCuaig with Leslie Pirie, Gordon Pirie and coach Fergus Knox. Front Row (left to right) Ruairidh MacCuaig, Hugh Pirie, Fergus Pirie and Alexander Knox. Image: Spond Superdraw. 
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend
king charles, who recently made the new year honours list public
Readers' letters: Frustration with New Year honours list, gender reform and negativity surrounding Sir…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented