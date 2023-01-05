Argyll mum wins £9,000 Florida trip through two sons’ football club’s lottery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inveraray woman is looking out her shorts and shades after winning a £9,000 trip to Florida in her two sons’ football prize draw.

Lesley Pirie entered last month’s Spond Superdraw in support of her son Fergus’s team Lochgilphead AFC Red Star 2014s.

Her other son Neil also plays for the club, so she is a frequent support of their fundraising efforts.

Now the 41-year-old’s loyalty has been rewarded, after she scooped a £9,000 trip to Florida as well as £1,000 spending money.

Civil engineer Mrs Pirie found out the good news while enjoying a family meal to celebrate her husband Gordon’s 40th birthday.

With sons Fergus and Neil both playing for Lochgilphead Red Star, she is a passionate supporter of the club but never thought she’d win.

Mrs Pirie said: “I was happy to enter to support the club and, well, you never expect to win these things, so you can imagine the surprise when I got the text to say I’d won the luxury holiday.

“I couldn’t quite believe it was happening until I spoke to the Spond team. Now we’re letting the news sink in before we decide where in Florida we want to go, and when.”

‘I’m sure they’ll have an amazing time in Florida’

The Spond Superdraw is a new way for grassroots clubs and groups in the UK to raise funds, with prizes on offer to everyone who enters.

Last month, 328 groups from across the UK, covering activities from dance to rugby, scouting and football, signed up to the draw.

Julian Bewley, from Spond, said: “We’re totally committed to creating sustainable fundraising solutions for grassroots clubs and groups in the UK, and the best thing about Superdraw is that all members can get in on the act, working together towards a single goal, with some friendly competition to see who can raise the most money.”

‘I’m sure they’ll have an amazing time in Florida’

Coach of Lochgilphead Red Star 2014s, Fraser Knox, said he was delighted a supporter had one the five-star prize.

He added: “We set up the Superdraw fundraiser to raise some extra funds for the team, but we never expected one of our supporters to win the big prize.

“Huge congratulations to the Pirie family. I’m sure they’ll have an amazing time in Florida.”