Home News Highlands & Islands

Flood alerts and winds of up to 70mph forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

By Lottie Hood
January 5, 2023, 5:27 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 8:09 pm
The yellow weather warning is in place from 9pm tonight. Image: Met Office
The yellow weather warning is in place from 9pm tonight. Image: Met Office

A yellow weather warning has been issued for high winds and flood alerts across the north and parts of the north-east.

The yellow warning will come into place from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.

Wind gusts of 60-70mph are expected to hit the west coast this evening before extending eastwards.

It is expected to affect as far as Fraserburgh before 10am tomorrow.

There is expected to be some accompanying rain in most parts of the Highlands and Islands which has led to several flood alerts being issued by Sepa.

This is due to the possibility of coastal flooding and the combination of heavy rain and melting snow in certain areas.

A flood warning has been issued for the Churchill Barriers in Orkney after high tides, storm surges and strong winds caused dangerous conditions and wave overtopping.

Road closures might occur at high tide between 7.30am and 10.30am on Friday, January 6. Drivers are encouraged to check social media for updates.

Potential travel disruption

The Met Office has warned of possible travel disruption to public transport, ferries and those travelling on the roads.

Drivers are encouraged to take care and plan ahead, particularly in more exposed areas such as bridges, causeways and routes on higher grounds.

Calmac has already cancelled a number of sailings for Thursday. A few have already been called off for tomorrow. These include:

  • Freight Ullapool -Stornoway
  • Oban – Lismore
  • Fionnphort – Iona

However, passengers are encouraged to keep updated via the website and social media as more sailings are expected to face disruption.

During the weather warning, short-term loss of power and other services is also a possibility. Those living in coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

To keep updated with the latest Met Office weather warnings click here.

