Strong wind causes Highland road closures, bridge restrictions and CalMac ferry disruptions

Bridges in the Highlands have been closed to high-sided vehicles as strong winds sweep across the north.

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued for the north of Scotland which will remain in place until 10am today.

Gusts of up to 70mph have been reported overnight in South Uist with 62mph reported in Tiree.

It's been a windy night, particularly across the north and northwest of Scotland where warnings remain in force

Here are some of the top wind gusts reported 🌬️ 👇 pic.twitter.com/pgUfkmBknJ — Met Office (@metoffice) January 6, 2023

Travel disruption caused by wind

From 4pm onwards, traffic on the A98 will be diverted onto the Old Military Road. Traffic will use this route until tomorrow morning when the A98 is expected to reopen.

When the A98 reopens tomorrow, traffic will also be subject to the completion of a morning inspection of the hillside.

A Bear Scotland spokeswoman said: “Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely, and a further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement.”

Traffic Scotland reported restrictions on bridges in the Highlands, but have confirmed they have now reopened.

A9 Dornoch Bridge – bridge reopened to high-sided vehicles

A9 Kessock Bridge – bridge reopened to high-sided vehicles, drivers urged to use caution

A87 Skye Bridge – drivers urged to use caution

A number of CalMac journeys have been cancelled. The 07:15 departing Ardmhor and 08:10 departing Eriskay was also cancelled, but the service resumed at 09:15 departing Ardmhor.

The 03:00 Ullapool to Stornoway journey was also cancelled.

CalMac advised customers to stay up to date by downloading their app or following them on Twitter.