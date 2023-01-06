Kessock Bridge reopens more than six hours later following police incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kessock Bridge was forced to close in both directions due to a police incident, causing major tailbacks into Inverness city centre.

Police were called to the scene at around 4.10pm on Friday, January 6, following reports of concern for a person.

Coastguard rescue teams from Inverness and Cromarty as well as the North Kessock lifeboat attended the incident.

Ambulance teams and police were also deployed to the south side of the bridge.

The crossing that carries the A9 trunk road across the Beauly Firth at Inverness was cordoned off and officers remained at the scene for more than six hours.

The emergency services were asked to stand down just after 10pm, and the bridge reopened just before 10.30pm.

AA traffic warned of long delays in the area with queues of motorists stretching five miles all the way to Tore Roundabout on the A9 southbound.

Queues of traffic extended past Longman Roundabout down Longman Road, past Shore Street roundabout and onto Friars Bridge.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach Highland services were diverted via Beauly throughout the evening.