Police confirm death of 56-year-old man in Stornoway

Neighbours on a residential street in Lewis have said a heavy police presence remains in place following an incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have been at a house on Manor Drive, Stornoway around the clock since around 2pm on January 3.

Police have also been making door-to-door inquiries.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “Police have been outside the house 24/7 since they broke in through the window.”

He said that on the day of the incident the fire service were first at the home, police then arrived followed by two ambulances.

A locksmith was also called to the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Tuesday, 3 January 2023, police and emergency services attended a flat on Manor Drive , Stornoway, following the death of a 56-year-old man within.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”