[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A primary school in the Highlands has had its first day back cancelled after its heating broke down.

Halkirk Primary has closed its doors to its 108 pupils today after declaring there is no heating.

The Caithness school is currently waiting for an engineer to attend.

But the school will not be open tomorrow due to the strikes.

Kilmuir Primary Nursery in Portree on the Isle of Skye, which has four pupils, was also been closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.