Lifetime achievement award for Nairn journalist Donald Wilson

Nairn-based journalist Donald Wilson’s 51-year career has earned him a prestigious award for lifetime achievement in the newspaper industry.

Donald, 67, who recently retired, will be presented with the Barron Trophy at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards in Inverness, on February 3.

Career began in 1971

He began his career in 1971 at the Nairnshire Telegraph under his mentor Alex Laing. He worked for 25 years with the Bain family who published the paper.

In 1997, he and his family moved to Australia and continued his career in journalism in Parkes, New South Wales.

When the family returned home to Nairn, Donald joined The Press and Journal as chief reporter in Inverness. He then became bureau chief in Elgin.

Donald later joined Scottish Provincial Press and its successor Highland News and Media.

He worked for the Highland News and Inverness Courier until the two were recently amalgamated.

Donald reported on many big stories, including the murder of Nairn banker Alastair Wilson, and featured in a recent television documentary on the mystery.

He co-wrote the history of Nairn County FC and helped raise £100,000 for the Highland League club.

He also authored a book about his footballing hero Davy Johnston, who played for Nairn County as well as Caledonian, Hearts and Aberdeen.

It was called ‘Pittodrie’s Silent Assassin’ in recognition of Johnston’s time with Aberdeen.

Currently, Donald is researching a book chronicling the history of junior football club, Nairn St Ninian.

Fitting end to distinguished career

Gordon Fyfe, chairman of the media awards judging panel, said: “Donald deserves recognition from his peers across the Highlands and Islands for the very significant role he has played in Nairn and the wider Highlands, not least through his hunger to gather news and report in a fair, balanced and accurate manner.

“The award of the Barron Trophy is a fitting end to a long and distinguished career.”

Donald said: “It’s certainly an honour to be recognised with this award and somewhat humbling given the many fine journalists who have been recipients of the Barron Trophy.”

Seven journalists with The Press and Journal have been shortlisted in the Highlands and Islands Media Awards.

