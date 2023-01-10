Lifetime achievement award for Nairn journalist Donald Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lifetime achievement award for Nairn journalist Donald Wilson

By John Ross
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 8:21 am
Donald Wilson will receive his lifetime achievement award next month
Donald Wilson will receive his lifetime achievement award next month

Nairn-based journalist Donald Wilson’s 51-year career has earned him a prestigious award for lifetime achievement in the newspaper industry.

Donald, 67, who recently retired, will be presented with the Barron Trophy at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards in Inverness, on February 3.

Career began in 1971

He began his career in 1971 at the Nairnshire Telegraph under his mentor Alex Laing. He worked for 25 years with the Bain family who published the paper.

In 1997, he and his family moved to Australia and continued his career in journalism in Parkes, New South Wales.

When the family returned home to Nairn, Donald joined The Press and Journal as chief reporter in Inverness. He then became bureau chief in Elgin.

Donald later joined Scottish Provincial Press and its successor Highland News and Media.

He worked for the Highland News and Inverness Courier until the two were recently amalgamated.

Donald reported on many big stories, including the murder of Nairn banker Alastair Wilson, and featured in a recent television documentary on the mystery.

Donald Wilson worked for The Press and Journal in Inverness and Elgin.

He co-wrote the history of Nairn County FC and helped raise £100,000 for the  Highland League club.

He also authored a book about his footballing hero Davy Johnston, who played for Nairn County as well as Caledonian, Hearts and Aberdeen.

It was called ‘Pittodrie’s Silent Assassin’ in recognition of Johnston’s time with Aberdeen.

Currently, Donald is researching a book chronicling the history of junior football club, Nairn St Ninian.

Fitting end to distinguished career

Gordon Fyfe, chairman of the media awards judging panel, said: “Donald deserves recognition from his peers across the Highlands and Islands for the very significant role he has played in Nairn and the wider Highlands, not least through his hunger to gather news and report in a fair, balanced and accurate manner.

“The award of the Barron Trophy is a fitting end to a long and distinguished career.”

Donald said: “It’s certainly an honour to be recognised with this award and somewhat humbling given the many fine journalists who have been recipients of the Barron Trophy.”

Seven journalists with The Press and Journal have been shortlisted in the Highlands and Islands Media Awards.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The collision occurred on the A9 just north of the south junction into Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Scobbie appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Scobbie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
Isle of Barra Distillers owners Katie and Michael Morrison. Image: Isle of Barra Distillers
Isle of Barra Distillers sign six-figure Waitrose deal which sees products stocked in 120…
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
Rodrigo Falcon. Image: Police Scotland.
Pub owner calls for help to find his pal Rodrigo Falcon who has been…
CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Heavy rain warning while strong winds cause travel disruption on West Coast
Thank you! The final totals for the Big Christmas Food Appeal 2022 are in - and exceeded all expectations. Image: DC Thomson Graphics.
Nearly 26,000 meals donated as part of Big Christmas Food Appeal 2022
Energy meter with pound coins in foreground.
'Ripple of fear' as Treasury delivers less generous energy support to businesses, with a…
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore

Most Read

1
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
The roadworks will be carried out near The Square roundabout in Mintlaw. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
RGU won their second round on University Challenge. Image: RGU
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A pensioner has gone on trial accused of abducting a sheriff in Aberdeenshire and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.? William Curtis, 70 - along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell - is charged with attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021 - allegations the pair deny. The incident is said to have happened in St Mary's car park next to Banff Sheriff Court where Sheriff McDonald presides. Picture shows; Banff Sheriff Court and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Banff Sheriff Court) / Jane Barlow/PA Wire (Nicola Sturgeon) Date; Unknown
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes
Fiona Davidson
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Clay Craig leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees
Granite Noir Aberdeen
Check out the stellar line-up for Aberdeen's Granite Noir - from Charlie Higson to…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with captain Anthony Stewart at full time after the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Sticking with Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain, despite the return of Graeme…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented