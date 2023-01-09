Armed robbers target Highland post office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thieves targeted a Highland post office early today – threatening staff with a weapon.

The armed robbery took place at the Post Office in Brora, which is within Steps Emporium on Victoria Road.

Staff were threatened with a weapon, but nobody was hurt.

It is not known what was taken in the raid, which happened at around 9.20am.

A number of police cars were reported to have been seen driving northwards towards Brora on the A9 with their flashing lights on.

Steps Emporium – which has “temporarily hosted” the Post Office since September 2021 – was been taped off for much of the day as investigations got under way.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a robbery at shop in Station Square, Brora at around 9.20am on Monday, January 9.

“A member of staff was threatened but not injured.”

Local residents have said the community is on edge since the incident.

East Sutherland and Edderton councillor Jim McGillivray said: “I’m absolutely shocked, it’s not the kind of thing that happens in this part of the world.

“I’m really surprised and I hope the police catch up soon with the culprit.”