Home News Highlands & Islands

Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on

By John Ross
January 9, 2023, 7:13 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 7:17 pm
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It may still look like a grand building site, but significant progress is being made in the multi-million pound transformation of Inverness Castle into a major tourist attraction.

Six months into a two-and-a-half year second phase of work, much of the preparation work has been completed.

Behind the scaffolding and screens, the red stone exterior is being restored and a new roof terrace offering 360 degree views of the city is being created.

What work has been done recently?

Foundation works have been completed on a new link building connecting the north and south towers ahead of construction beginning.

The building will incorporate a 39ft deep well in front of the north tower and the oldest feature of the site.

Areas have been excavated to install new lifts to access all floors of the castle.

Stripping back decades of additions to the castle’s interior has revealed more original features, including stone floor slabs.

The castle is undergoing a multi million pounds refurbishment . Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The ambitious project remains on course to be completed in November 2024, ahead of an official opening the following year.

For Jason Kelman, the principal project manager with Highland Council, each day brings a new sense of achievement.

“I reckon in another two months we’ll be finished the downtakings part which is the noisy, messy part, and then we’ll be into the full rebuild.

“People may see it as a mess just now, but I can see the vision being revealed every day.”

Original castle interior being revealed

Previous work on the castle has revealed part of the original interior from the 1830s when it was created as a new courthouse.

The original formal entrance was uncovered for the first time in almost 50 years during the enabling works.

The removal of a second courtroom, built behind the original door, re-opened the former grand foyer to a large ceremonial staircase.

Original flagstone flooring, dado panels and skirting boards carved from stone, along with steps leading up to the feature staircase, were also uncovered and will be retained.

Many features will be re-used in the upgrade, while others will find a new purpose elsewhere, says Mr Kelman.

a new building is being created connecting the north and south towers and incorportaing the well in the foreground. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Materials and even boilers removed from the castle will be used in other council buildings as part of a ‘zero waste’ policy.

The former main courtroom has been stripped out.

The bench, dock, jury box and some of the public seating have been removed and the area will form a major visitor displays along with the old adjoining faculty library and witness and jury rooms.

Daytime and evening attractions

The court area will be used for both daytime and evening events.

Upstairs, the former sheriff clerks’ offices transformed to become the new home of an old Inverness landmark.

The 19th century ‘rose window’, created for a local church, has been saved and been held in storage since the 1980s.

Outside, windows will be built or refurbished, after a decision is taken on their colour. Stripping back layers of paint over the years has revealed a choice of six.

One area the public will not see is a narrow staircase leading from the old court room to the roof.

A view overlooking Inverness from the castle roof. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Generations of workmen have literally left their mark on the stair walls. One has etched ‘RMD 1883’, another named Cameron left his named from September 1886.

An R Ferguson, from Inverness, signed his name in 1904. So did two bricklayers, one called Macfarlane from Stornoway from 1937 and another called Ian Munro in 1938.

The transformation is supported by £15 million Scottish Government and £3 million UK Government investment.

Castle project is part of City Region deal

It is part of the Inverness and Highland City Region deal, backed by up to £315 million from the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and University of the Highlands and Islands.

The three-phase vision also includes new galleries, museum displays, shops, restaurants and cafes and public spaces, as well as a Gaelic garden.

It will include a second floor bar area. A third floor is earmarked to feature the Tapestry of the Highlands and Islands.

It is to become a world class attraction for Inverness which has had a castle since the 12th century.

Jason Kelman inspects the workmen’s signatures over generations. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

