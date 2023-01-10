Heavy rain warning while strong winds cause travel disruption on West Coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Persistent heavy rain is forecast across the West Coast throughout the day with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for rain.

The rain warning, which is in place until 7pm today, covers much of the west Highlands and Argyll, including Fort William, Tobermory, Oban and Inveraray.

Motorists have been warned that spray and flooding could lead to longer journey times, while delays to public transport is also expected.

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Argyll and Bute with localised flooding and surface water possible throughout the day and overnight.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful will continue to be diverted to the Old Military Road today and overnight due to hillside conditions. An inspection will take place tomorrow morning.

CalMac disruption

As south easterly winds reach 52mph, CalMac sailings to Tiree and Coll have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

Ferries to and from Stornoway, Barra, Eriskay and Iona are also impacted.

Sailings between Oban and Craignure are working to a revised timetable due to one of the route’s ferries, the Isle of Mull, is delayed in its annual overhaul.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Due to adverse weather, this service has been cancelled.

“We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route.

Ullapool to Stornoway: The 10.30am Ullapool and the 2pm Stornoway service has been cancelled due to south easterly winds gusting up to 52mph the following sailings have been cancelled. The 5.30pm sailing and sailings tomorrow, Wednesday, are also liable to disruption.

Oban to Craignure: Due to a delay in the annual overhaul schedule, an amended timetable will operate on this route until January 11.

Mull to Iona: Due to adverse weather forecast with strong south-easterly winds, swell and tidal conditions, morning sailings will be suspended. There will be a review for further sailings at approx. 10:00 however further disruption or cancellation is likely.

Oban to Barra: Due to adverse weather the amended timetable will operate. The sailing from Castlebay departed at 5am, and will depart Oban at 10am. Due to adverse weather on Wednesday, there is a heightened possibility of disruption or cancellation at short notice. Passengers are advised to travel today if possible.

Ardmhor, Barra to Eriskay: Due to forecast adverse weather, the 7.15am sailing from Ardmhor and 8.10am from Eriskay are cancelled. There will be a review at approximately 8.30am for the 9.15am sailing from Ardmhor.

Today’s weather

Aberdeen and Moray : After a dry start rain will spread northeast to most areas through the morning, preceded by snow on higher hills. Cloudy this afternoon with rain at times. Brisk winds along the east coast. Maximum temperature 8C.

: After a dry start rain will spread northeast to most areas through the morning, preceded by snow on higher hills. Cloudy this afternoon with rain at times. Brisk winds along the east coast. Maximum temperature 8C. Highlands and the Western Isles : Windy with showers tonight. Rain, preceded by high ground snow, spreading northeast across areas through the day, some drier weather possible across the east this afternoon. Drier in the far west later. Maximum temperature 7C.

: Windy with showers tonight. Rain, preceded by high ground snow, spreading northeast across areas through the day, some drier weather possible across the east this afternoon. Drier in the far west later. Maximum temperature 7C. Orkney and Shetland: A few showers this morning, otherwise mainly dry. Thickening cloud will bring rain to Orkney by mid-afternoon and to Shetland by evening. Strengthening southeasterly winds. Maximum temperature 7C.

A few showers this morning, otherwise mainly dry. Thickening cloud will bring rain to Orkney by mid-afternoon and to Shetland by evening. Strengthening southeasterly winds. Maximum temperature 7C. Oban and north Argyll: A cloudy day with rain, persistent and occasionally heavy in the north. Drier weather with thinning cloud spreading in to the west towards evening. Fresh occasionally strong winds in the south and west. Maximum temperature 11C.