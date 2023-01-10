Pub owner calls for help to find his pal Rodrigo Falcon who has been missing for one month

A month on from Rodrigo Falcon going missing in the Highlands, his colleagues have spoken of the difficulty of keeping the search going.

The Argentinian went missing on December 11, following a night out with friends in Aviemore.

Despite extensive searches by the whole community Mr Falcon, who worked at the Pine Marten Bar at Glenmore, near the Highland town, has not been traced.

Extensive searches and police inquiries have been carried out in Aviemore and the surrounding area, sadly so far without success.

Mr Falcon had been in The Vault nightclub on the night he was last seen.

The most recent confirmed sighting of him was on CCTV walking on Grampian Road towards the southern end of Aviemore at around 3.10am on December 11.

Searches have taken place in the River Spey and local lochs in recent weeks.

Doing an ‘unreal job’

Colleague Scott Fleming, at the Pine Marten Bar, has updated customers on the current situation, describing Mr Falcon as his best friend.

He posted on social media: “I apologise for our recent closing and uncertain hours.

“My best friend Rod is still missing and I can’t mentally deal with working in public. Hence our lack of staff to run the pub sufficiently.

A renewed appeal has been made to help trace Rodrigo Falcon (33) one month on from when he was most recently seen in Aviemore. Read more here : https://t.co/S6YncPYf4V pic.twitter.com/6yXsigLcXN — Northern Police (@northernPolice) January 10, 2023

“Katie and the rest of the team have done an unreal job over the festive period to keep the pub open for everyone and shown strength that I admire more than you could imagine.

“They are obviously struggling too and somehow have managed to put on a brave face to keep the pub going. We continue our search for our beloved Rod and are not giving up.”

One month on

Inspector Craig Johnstone, of Aviemore police station, has thanked locals for their help in the missing person search, and stressed efforts continue to locate Rodrigo.

He said: “It is now one month since Rodrigo was reported missing and despite significant efforts by police and the local community he has not yet been found.

“It is clear from the response by the community how much concern they have for him and I want to take the opportunity to thank them for their assistance.

“We continue to work to locate Rodrigo and I would urge anyone who believes they may have information which has not yet been passed to us to get in touch, no matter how small you feel the details you have are.”

Mr Falcon is described as being 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with dark hair cut in a mullet style with a moustache and beard.

When last seen he was wearing a red jumper and baggy jeans with no coat.

Anyone with information to help the search should call police on 101, quoting refernce 2387 from December 11.