A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An accident on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at Kingussie that was blocking traffic in both directions earlier today has now been cleared.

Drivers were asked to take care on approach.

NEW❗ ⌚ 09:34#A9 Kingussie The carriageway is currently restricted in both directions due to a collision Police are en-route#TakeCare on approach@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/b6Mr35vZ6D — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 10, 2023

A spokeswoman for Traffic Scotland, on social media, warned of potential disruption.

She said: “The carriageway is currently restricted in both directions due to a collision. Police are en-route. Take care on approach.”