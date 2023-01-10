Residents asked their views on new scheme to reduce single-use plastic cups along the NC500 route

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new survey has been launched for people living along the NC500 to help develop a new reusable cup scheme.

In the run-up to the busy 2023 tourist season, Keep Scotland Beautiful is piloting a reusable cup scheme as part of the Cup Movement in the Highlands.

However, to better understand how the scheme will develop, organisers are seeking the views of residents in communities along the 516-mile route.

The NC500 is a popular attraction in the Highlands, with some of the most stunning and remote landscape views in Scotland.

An influx of tourists can bring more litter, with recent research by Zero Waste Scotland revealing 89% of residents along the NC500 think litter is an issue in their area.

In partnership with Zero Waste Scotland and Highland Good Food Partnership, the scheme will be aimed at those who frequently buy or use single-plastic cups.

‘Help us change the throwaway culture’

Those who complete the survey will be able to access discounted traveller membership from North Coast 500.

They also have a chance of winning prizes from Highland Tea Box, Inverness Coffee Roasting Co. and Cocoa Mountain Scottish Chocolatiers.

The scheme is due to launch in March, funded through the Bring It Back Fund, designed to generate innovative ideas to reduce single-use plastics.

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We are so excited to be launching the Cup Movement in the Highlands later this year, and this survey will help us gather views to inform the development and roll-out of the campaign.

“Everyone who completes the survey will play a vital role in helping us design a campaign that shifts behaviours and mainstreams reusable choices.

“If you live in the area surrounding the NC500, regularly visit it or are planning to visit, I encourage you to take part in the survey and help us change the throwaway culture.”

To take part in the Highland Cup Movement survey, click here.