Islanders warn tourism trade is at risk over delays to summer ferry bookings

Transport bosses are being urged to open summer ferry bookings earlier to protect tourism.

Representatives have raised concerns that restrictions on advanced bookings coupled with the ongoing disruption, will have a detrimental impact on the summer trade, prompting visitors to go elsewhere.

Bookings for both CalMac and NorthLink Ferry crossings do not currently go beyond March 31.

CalMac’s summer timetable is due to be released later this month, covering from March 31 until June 4.

But Lerwick Community Council has now written to Transport Scotland calling for more advance bookings to be enabled.

However, officials say additional time is needed to consider fares for the upcoming season in light of rising inflation.

Creating an ‘affordable and accessible’ transport system

In November, fares on NorthLink ferry services were capped until the end of March to help support people struggling amidst the cost of living.

Fares for the upcoming season are due to be announced in the coming weeks as final preparations are made to this summer’s timetable.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “We want our transport system to be affordable and accessible. A decision on ferry fares for 2023 requires some additional time and consideration given the current high inflation rate and ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“We fully appreciate the need to get bookings released for Easter and summer timetables so that businesses and individuals can plan ahead. We are working with both our operators to confirm fares and release bookings from April as soon as possible.”

Rural businesses to pay the price

Angus MacCuish from Aberdeen grew up on the west coast island of Benbecula.

He says ongoing disruption to lifeline ferry services has left him “discouraged” in visiting his homeland.

He said: “When I was growing up, the ferries sailed in all sorts of conditions and they didn’t have anything like the gadgets they have now.

“There is so much uncertainty about timetables. I listen to Gaelic radio in the morning and there is not a day that goes by where there isn’t some interruption to the ferries, whether it’s to do with the weather or breakdowns. The fleet is just far too old.

“In terms of getting to Uig, it is a five-hour journey from Aberdeen to find out the ferry is not travelling and not operational, I’m too old to be sleeping in my car anymore.

“There is such pressure on beds for people who are visiting Skye particularly because it is so busy.

“It does discourage you.”

He says delays to summer bookings coupled with ongoing disruption will have a huge impact on rural hospitality vendors and local businesses.

He added: “There is no doubt in my mind that it is going to have a big impact on tourism. Of course, there is the wash effect, it is not just the people who have hotels and guest houses that are affected, it is all the other businesses. There is a knock-on effect and that particular effect is multiplied several times over.

“The politicians seem to be doing very little. The need to deliver an infrastructure that works and provide ferries that work because, at the end of the day, CalMac is government owned.”