Ferries cancelled and West Coast train line trains delayed as gusts of up to 70mph hit the north and islands

CalMac ferries were cancelled and trains to Mallaig, Fort William and Oban delayed due to high winds today.

The forecast for today was mainly wet across much of the north and north-east, with winds of up to 70mph expected.

A Met Office yellow weather warning was in place until 10am across the far north of the mainland and in Lewis, Harris, Orkney and Shetland.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankfull will continue to be diverted today and overnight to the Old Military Road after disruption yesterday. A further inspection is due to take place tomorrow morning.

Transport disruption

Ferries between Barra and Oban were cancelled, along with the Tarbert to Portavadie, Mallaig to Small Isles and Mallaig to Lochboisdale services.

Trains to Mallaig, Fort William and Oban were delayed by heavy rain until about lunchtime.

Strong winds in the north and islands

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north and Lewis, Harris, the Orkney islands and Shetland isles.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Strong winds are likely to cause some disruption.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”