Sinkhole on Inverness to Kyle line to be repaired overnight

A sinkhole on the railway line caused disruption to services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh.

Network Rail Scotland teams were sent to investigate a hole that was spotted on the railway line near Achnasheen.

ScotRail terminated services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh while specialist teams assessed the area.

The route has now reopened following the investigation and repairs will take place overnight.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “Specialist engineers have examined the sinkhole near Achnasheen and are happy for the route to reopen following their assessment.

“We’re going to carry out full repairs overnight.”

Good news from @NetworkRailSCOT, engineers have examined the sinkhole and are happy for services to operate. The 13:35 Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh will now run as scheduled.https://t.co/xhKELYcGxV — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 11, 2023

Replacement buses were arranged throughout the day and the 1.35pm service from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh ran as scheduled.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey today.

“We’ve arranged replacement buses to operate along the route while engineers assess the situation.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”

A sinkhole is a hole in the ground that forms when water dissolves surface rock and can occur naturally where there is heavy rainfall.

The collapse often happens very suddenly and without much warning. Water collects in these collapsed sections, forming sinkholes.

They can vary in size from around 3ft deep to as much as 165ft deep.

The West Highland Line, serving Oban, Fort William and Mallaig, has been affected by speed restrictions due to heavy rain and adverse weather conditions.

Journeys can be checked online.