Orkney Islands Council’s incoming chief executive makes flying visit ahead of taking up the reins

The future chief executive of Orkney Islands Council visited the county this week, ahead of taking up the role later in the month.

A council spokeswoman confirmed that Oliver Reid was in the county on Monday and Tuesday morning.

He had an introductory meeting with Orkney council’s extended corporate management team and the county’s councillors.

The spokeswoman also confirmed that Mr Reid starts his new job in Orkney on January 23 – as was first announced back at the beginning of November.

Mr Reid will be coming from Renfrewshire Council, where he has been the head of communities and public protection.

His appointment was announced in early November, after three previous recruitment rounds failed, with 58 applicants turned away and a cost of £20,000.

After a fourth round, it was announced that Mr Reid would take over the council’s top job from John Mundell.

Mr Mundell has held the role on an interim basis since 2019.

His time with the isles local authority has lasted much longer than first anticipated.

Taking over the chief exec role from Alistair Buchan, he was only due to be in post for six months.

However, the pandemic and failed recruitment rounds have seen this extended to over three years.

Mr Reid was approached for comment on his visit but felt it wouldn’t be appropriate to do so until he has taken up the chief executive post.