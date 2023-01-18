Inverness 2035: How will £500m improve the city and what is the money being spent on?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness 2035: How will £500m improve the city and what is the money being spent on?

By John Ross and Stuart Findlay
January 18, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 7:53 pm
Inverness Castle, the former Arnotts building in Union Street, a new national treatment centre and Inverness Airport rail station are all part of the city's plans. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness Castle, the former Arnotts building in Union Street, a new national treatment centre and Inverness Airport rail station are all part of the city's plans. Image: DC Thomson

What will half a billion pounds of investment look like for Inverness?

A series of infrastructure projects are under way or in the pipeline for the city as part of an ambitious vision to be completed by 2035.

In October, Malcolm Macleod, Highland Council’s executive chief officer for infrastructure, environment and economy, said these projects are worth £500 million.

More than 60 projects on the way

The investment will build on £70 million already spent since 2018 to transform the Highland capital.

The ambitious strategy for future development merges the Inverness Futures Group’s ‘Inverness One City, One Vision’ 2035, led by MP Drew Hendry, and the council’s masterplan for Inverness.

More than 60 projects are under way or emerging to help transform the Highland capital.

Here we set out some of the key projects completed, in planning and envisaged in our interactive map.

Half a billion pounds is the equivalent of the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund for the north-east and Moray.

It is the cost of building a planned second power station at Cruachan Dam in Argyll, which would be the largest energy infrastructure project in Scotland for decades.

In football terms, it would pay for two-and-a-half Neymars, five Jack Grealishes and more than six stadiums for Aberdeen FC.

For that money those behind the city vision promise an attractive and thriving centre for living, working and leisure.

One where there are fewer cars and where it’s easy to walk or cycle and use public transport.

Where there are new buildings and world-class visitor attractions, green energy facilities and a well-used integrated travel system.

And all part of a wider area that is an exemplar for tackling climate change.

What’s been completed or about to be?

Already, the council says, 50 residential units and new commercial units have been built in the city centre, along with a new hotel.

Among developments completed recently are the £2.6 million Ness hydro scheme, £10 million Town House upgrade, and £10 million West Link road improvements.

A new £12 million hotel has been built on the site of the former swimming pool in Glebe Street and the first businesses have moved into a refurbished food hall in the Victorian Market after a £1.6 million upgrade.

A new hotel has opened on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

A number of developments are due to be completed in the city this year. These include:

The £42m national treatment centre at Inverness Campus is due to open on April 3.

Changes that will see the number of vehicles on Academy Street are due to be implemented.

Following a £2m investment, the new Loch and Larder venture in the Eastgate Shopping Centre will open early in 2023.

The £4m Haven Centre, a multi-purpose facility for disabled children and young people being built by the Elsie Normington Foundation, will open in the spring.

With the Ironworks music venue due to close in February, work is about to start on a 155-bed hotel on the Academy Street site.

And Raigmore Busgate, linking the housing Raigmore estate with the north’s main hospital, will be progressed after years in the pipeline.

And what’s in the pipeline?

Projects planned to be delivered by 2025 include a green freeport for Inverness and the Cromarty Firth, Raigmore interchange improvements, Academy Street transformation, and the Phase 1 of the £35 million Inverness Castle redevelopment.

There are also plans for a £5.6 million shops and housing development in the former Arnotts building in Union Street, a new national treatment centre, redevelopment of the Ironworks site, an Inverness Airport rail station and active travel routes.

Between 2025-2030, plans include a masterplan for Inverness rail station, A9 dualling and A96 upgrades, including a Nairn bypass, upgrades to the Inshes and Longman junctions and phase 2 of the castle redevelopment.

Plans for after 2030 include redevelopment of Port of Inverness and the Spectrum Centre.

A new retail and housing development is coming to Union street, Inverness

Malcolm Macleod said: “It is great to see the work undertaken on the map and that some of the projects identified as amber will soon be green given that they are under way.

“We want to work with all stakeholders to maintain progress across the city.”

“The Inverness Strategy aims to better communicate activity across the city, and the city centre in particular, and how these are delivering against local priorities.”

He said the project is taking a partnership approach involving all communities and all those delivering change and bringing in investment.

“With a view to holding public events in spring we are updating and refining the information behind the maps in the council’s most recent reports to committee.

“We look forward to sharing further information on the next steps and how this will shape the future of the City.”

A wholly new approach to developing the city

Drew Hendry said now that Inverness 2035 has been formally adopted, the work to see delivery can really commence.

“There is much to do because this is a wholly new approach to developing our city.

“Delivering the ambitions of the vision requires a new approach and deeper involvement for those who live, work and use the city.

“We know what is on the slate already, but our job now is to show the links between the different projects, from all partners, identify the gaps and opportunities and to ensure that decision making has effectively included our families, citizens and businesses.”

