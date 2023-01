A 20-year-old woman reported missing following a trip to Aberdeen has been found safe and well.

Caitlin Kemp from Kingussie boarded an early train for Inverness on Sunday.

On arrival she switched trains and arrived in Aberdeen late morning.

After her whereabouts became unknown, Ms Kemp was reported missing as concerns grew for her welfare.

Police have since found Ms Kemp “safe and well” and have thanked all who engaged with their appeal.