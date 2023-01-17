Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction

By Rita Campbell
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 9:00 am
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.

A neighbouring hotelier has stepped forward to offer accommodation to residents of a caravan park who are facing eviction.

Private owners of vans and chalets at Loch Awe Holiday Park at Taynuilt, Oban, have been told they are breaking regulations – because they stay there year round.

Lodge owners May Clayton, left, with Sandy and Christine Nicol are among those asked to leave. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook

However, the 28 residents, some of whom have been there for 20 years, say this has never been enforced before.

Most of them are aged over 50. But now they could end up out on the street after they received letters demanding they prove they have a permanent residency elsewhere.

Cove UK bought the park from Argyll Holiday in February last year. They started sending out letters in June in order to comply with the Site Licence, a company spokesman said.

The American-based company said the private owners are breaking their pitch agreements.

Site will close in February

Now the park will close for a month in February to ensure it does not breach the licence, which only allows residents to stay for up to 10 months a year.

It already closed in November, when one resident who works as a taxi driver in Oban was forced to sleep in his car.

If residents cannot prove they have a permanent address away from the site, they have been told they must leave by March 31.

Christine Fox, owner of the Brander Lodge at Bridge of Awe, said they are closed for winter and can offer people a place to stay in February.

The entrance to Loch Awe Holiday Park in Taynuilt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She said: “It’s absolutely shocking. I mean come on, be reasonable.

“We could put them up in the hotel and let them use the chalet for cooking and washing and that sort of thing. You can’t just put people out, certainly not here where it’s impossible to get rented accommodation.

“It took us ages to find somewhere (when we moved here).

“I’m happy to do whatever we can to help them out. We could sort something out, they could just pay whatever it is they pay for rent.”

Meetings with site owners

Residents are due to meet with representatives from Cove UK on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

May Clayton, 66,  who works in Oban, has stayed at the park for 19 years. Now facing eviction, she has put her name on the Argyll and Bute Council housing list.

Meanwhile, retired couple Sandy and Christine Nicol, both 62, have also received a letter. They moved to the park after selling their Oban house two years ago.

The pair spend most of the year touring, and use their son and daughter-in-law’s home in Taynuilt for a postal address.

Christine and Sandy Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They have spent a total of £155,000 on a static caravan and a lodge at the site after retiring due to Christine’s ill health.

The salesman for the previous owner knew their situation when he approached them about the chalet, they said.

Some caravans at the 120 pitch site are owned privately and some are let out to holidaymakers.

Loch Awe Holiday Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It is hoped all owners will be able to satisfy the site agreements, a spokesman for Loch Awe Holiday Park said.

However, if they do not, the pitch agreements won’t be renewed from April 1 onwards.

