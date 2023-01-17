Mountain safety experts launch phone and GPS advice for hillwalkers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mountain safety experts launch phone and GPS advice for hillwalkers

By Cameron Roy
January 17, 2023, 8:35 pm
People should take five simple steps with a mobile phone on the hillside. Image: Scottish Mountain Rescue.
People should take five simple steps with a mobile phone on the hillside. Image: Scottish Mountain Rescue.

Scotland’s top mountain safety experts have launched new guidance on using phones and GPS for navigating the hills.

A survey by Mountaineering Scotland involved asking 4,000 hill users about using mobile phones or GPS when hillwalking.

A huge 87% of people said they used an electronic device for navigating at some point on their walk.

Of those people, 40% said they had experienced a situation where their device had stopped working in some way.

Based on the results, Mountaineering Scotland’s mountain safety advisor team has released new guidance.

Mountaineering Scotland is the only recognised representative organisation for hillwalkers, climbers, mountaineers and ski-tourers who live in Scotland.

Frozen Loch Morlich with the Cairngorms as a backdrop. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

What is the new advice?

The team has released five simple steps to help keep hillwalkers’ mobile phones and GPS working while in the mountains.

  • Charge: Start with 100% battery and charge your device while you travel if you are using it for music or road navigation.
  • Protect: Protect your phone from the elements and keep it close to your body when not in use to help it stay warm and dry and save battery life.
  • Download: Download all the maps you might need so you don’t need to rely on mobile data to be able to access maps on your walk.
  • Extend: Switching your phone to flight mode makes your battery last a lot longer and take a fully charged power bank to re-charge on the go.
  • Take a backup: If your phone or GPS fails, you’ll need another way to navigate, for example a map and compass, and the ability to use them effectively. Consider also carrying a simple backup phone for emergencies.

How useful is a phone on the hills?

A phone can be a lifesaving piece of equipment on the hills if things go wrong.

On Sunday evening, a solo female walker had to be rescued by the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team after temperatures plummeted to -10C.

Team members were able to keep in contact with the stranded woman through WhatsApp as they waded through deep snow to collect her in the dark.

The lone female mountaineer was attempting to descend a peak on Coignafearn Estate, near Strathdearn, on Saturday evening when she became disorientated. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

The team leader said it was likely she wouldn’t have made it through the night had they not located her.

Mountaineering Scotland safety advisor, Ben Gibson, said: “When going out into the hills this winter or at any other time of the year, it is important to look after your phone.

“It not only gives you additional information to help with your hill and mountain navigation but, is also your lifeline to contacting the emergency services in the event you or a group member finds yourself in a serious situation.

“Remember, if you’re downloading your route from an app, it’s always worth checking it against other reliable sources to make sure it’s safe and suitable for your level of experience and ability.”

