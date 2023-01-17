Mountain safety experts launch phone and GPS advice for hillwalkers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s top mountain safety experts have launched new guidance on using phones and GPS for navigating the hills.

A survey by Mountaineering Scotland involved asking 4,000 hill users about using mobile phones or GPS when hillwalking.

A huge 87% of people said they used an electronic device for navigating at some point on their walk.

Of those people, 40% said they had experienced a situation where their device had stopped working in some way.

Based on the results, Mountaineering Scotland’s mountain safety advisor team has released new guidance.

Mountaineering Scotland is the only recognised representative organisation for hillwalkers, climbers, mountaineers and ski-tourers who live in Scotland.

What is the new advice?

The team has released five simple steps to help keep hillwalkers’ mobile phones and GPS working while in the mountains.

Charge: Start with 100% battery and charge your device while you travel if you are using it for music or road navigation.

Start with 100% battery and charge your device while you travel if you are using it for music or road navigation. Protect: Protect your phone from the elements and keep it close to your body when not in use to help it stay warm and dry and save battery life.

Protect your phone from the elements and keep it close to your body when not in use to help it stay warm and dry and save battery life. Download: Download all the maps you might need so you don’t need to rely on mobile data to be able to access maps on your walk.

Download all the maps you might need so you don’t need to rely on mobile data to be able to access maps on your walk. Extend: Switching your phone to flight mode makes your battery last a lot longer and take a fully charged power bank to re-charge on the go.

Switching your phone to flight mode makes your battery last a lot longer and take a fully charged power bank to re-charge on the go. Take a backup: If your phone or GPS fails, you’ll need another way to navigate, for example a map and compass, and the ability to use them effectively. Consider also carrying a simple backup phone for emergencies.

How useful is a phone on the hills?

A phone can be a lifesaving piece of equipment on the hills if things go wrong.

On Sunday evening, a solo female walker had to be rescued by the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team after temperatures plummeted to -10C.

Team members were able to keep in contact with the stranded woman through WhatsApp as they waded through deep snow to collect her in the dark.

The team leader said it was likely she wouldn’t have made it through the night had they not located her.

Mountaineering Scotland safety advisor, Ben Gibson, said: “When going out into the hills this winter or at any other time of the year, it is important to look after your phone.

“It not only gives you additional information to help with your hill and mountain navigation but, is also your lifeline to contacting the emergency services in the event you or a group member finds yourself in a serious situation.

“Remember, if you’re downloading your route from an app, it’s always worth checking it against other reliable sources to make sure it’s safe and suitable for your level of experience and ability.”