“Excellent young talent”: Highlands and Islands Enterprise appoints seven young people in key Outer Hebrides roles

Over the past few months, young people from the islands and all across Scotland have joined HIE’s Outer Hebrides team, with the agency saying it is “committed” to championing the next generation.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) have worked for years to support local businesses. And with their most recent recruits, they’re also helping to support future lives and careers in the Outer Hebrides.

The agency has hired seven young adults in their Benbecula and Stornoway offices in the past year.

In a statement, HIE say that the posts “have an important part in helping businesses and communities to develop and grow in the Outer Hebrides”.

“Grow and develop” Outer Hebrides communities

The new recruits are a mix of those born and raised on the islands, and people who have moved from other parts of Scotland.

Francesca Scott, originally from Glasgow, and Grace Henderson, from Lochaber, are apprenticing in financial administration in Benbecula.

Taking a new split role after working with the HIE’s finance team is Emily Macleod, originally from the Borders.

Meanwhile, development manager Claire Davidson made the shorter jump from South Uist to Barra.

Amy Murray, the new Gaelic development manager, has returned to her family’s roots in Lewis after being raised in Inverness.

Graduate placements

HIE also highlighted the different paths that have led the new recruits to their roles.

South Uist-based financial administrator Georgia MacRury has returned to her post after leaving to attend college.

Rachel Law, originally from Lewis, was taken on as a development manager after a year-long graduate role.

Placements for new graduates are part of the company’s “commit[ment] to attracting, recruiting and retaining young people within the workforce”.

HIE’s area manager for the Outer Hebrides, Joanna Peteranna, says the team are “really pleased to have filled all our recently advertised vacancies with excellent young talent.”

The new recruits, she says, “have already made a huge contribution to our teams.”

“It’s fantastic that they have found their future career with HIE in the Outer Hebrides.”

