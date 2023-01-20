‘This has put us on the map’: Ardross Castle inundated with inquiries since hit series The Traitors aired

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Until recently, Ardross Castle was an upmarket but below-the-radar venue for bespoke weddings and exclusive hires.

It’s now one of the most widely recognised buildings in the country following its starring role in the hit series The Traitors.

And its fame is likely to grow.

“We try to keep a bit of a low profile”, says Loukas Tsarmaklis, a director of Ardross Castle Enterprises. “But there is no chance now.”

Castle featured in UK and US series

The 19th Century castle featured in both the UK and US versions of The Traitors which have become massive hits with viewers.

The series is now expected to bring significant spin-off business for the castle and tourism in the Highlands.

Mr Tsarmaklis said he initially had reservations about allowing the castle to be used for the series.

It’s only previous experience of filming had been a small folk music production for BBC Alba.

“I was a little apprehensive in the beginning. But, at the same time, I thought it was a very good opportunity for the local area.

“Ardross is a small place and we have strong links to the community and we like to help each other.

“This has put us on the map and helped local B&Bs, tradesmen, taxi drivers, cleaners. It was a big operation for this small part of the world.”

Ardross Castle beat other potential venues to host the series. The Highland Film Commission, run by Highland Council, assisted The Traitors’ production company in identifying the castle and finding local crew and other services.

‘We didn’t know it was going to be so popular’

Mr Tsarmaklis said concerns about how a large-scale film shoot would impact the historic building were allayed by production company Studio Lambert.

“I can’t fault them. They were very good, very respectful and very professional.”

The surprise hit series was filmed between April and June last year. It has led to a significant increase in inquiries about holding weddings at Ardross, which can cater for up to 120 guests.

“We weren’t sure how it would go, and I don’t think they did”, said Mr Tsarmaklis. “We did not know it was going to be so popular.

“But it’s taken off and we’ve been inundated with people making inquiries.

“It went very well for us, but we won’t know for a while the full effect. The weddings we have this year were booked in 2022 or even 2021.

“But I’m sure there will now be more bookings from people wanting to get married here, particularly fans of the show. It was all good publicity.”

‘It’s very good for the area and the Highlands’

Mr Tsarmaklis turned down the chance to have a cameo in the show, but did watch the programmes.

“Although I’m not a fan of reality TV, I thought it was good, particularly the end. It was quite catchy.

“But for me, it was interesting to see the work that goes on behind the scenes for a few hours of TV.”

He was also pleased with the way the castle and the Highlands were portrayed on screen.

“It will be very good for tourism in the Highlands. It’s a wonderful place, we love that we live here and it’s great if we can contribute.

“It’s very good for the area, the Highlands and Scotland.”

Ardross was originally built in the late 1700s by the first Duke of Sutherland.

In 1845 the 60,000-acre estate was sold by the second duke to Alexander Matheson, a founder of Matheson & Co, which traded in tea and opium, for £90,000.

Current owners bought Ardross estate in 1983

His son, Sir Kenneth Matheson, sold the estate in 1898 to C. W. Dyson Perrins, a captain in the Highland Light Infantry, with interests in the Worcester Royal Porcelain Company and Lea & Perrins, of Worcester sauce fame.

The estate was broken up and sold in 1937 when a Mr and Mrs Austin Mardon purchased Ardross Castle where they lived until 1983.

The estate was then bought by current owners, the McTaggart family, who have carried out extensive renovations.

