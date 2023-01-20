‘This has put us on the map’: Ardross Castle inundated with inquiries since hit series The Traitors aired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘This has put us on the map’: Ardross Castle inundated with inquiries since hit series The Traitors aired

By John Ross
January 20, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 7:52 pm
Loukas Tsarmaklis, a director of Ardross Castle Enterprises, says the castle has been inundated with inquiries since the series aired
Loukas Tsarmaklis, a director of Ardross Castle Enterprises, says the castle has been inundated with inquiries since the series aired

Until recently, Ardross Castle was an upmarket but below-the-radar venue for bespoke weddings and exclusive hires.

It’s now one of the most widely recognised buildings in the country following its starring role in the hit series The Traitors.

And its fame is likely to grow.

“We try to keep a bit of a low profile”, says Loukas Tsarmaklis, a director of Ardross Castle Enterprises. “But there is no chance now.”

Castle featured in UK and US series

The 19th Century castle featured in both the UK and US versions of The Traitors which have become massive hits with viewers.

The series is now expected to bring significant spin-off business for the castle and tourism in the Highlands.

Mr Tsarmaklis said he initially had reservations about allowing the castle to be used for the series.

It’s only previous experience of filming had been a small folk music production for BBC Alba.

Ardross Castle features in both the UK and US series of The Traitors. Image BBC and Studio Lambert Associates

“I was a little apprehensive in the beginning. But, at the same time, I thought it was a very good opportunity for the local area.

“Ardross is a small place and we have strong links to the community and we like to help each other.

“This has put us on the map and helped local B&Bs, tradesmen, taxi drivers, cleaners. It was a big operation for this small part of the world.”

Ardross Castle beat other potential venues to host the series. The Highland Film Commission, run by Highland Council, assisted The Traitors’ production company in identifying the castle and finding local crew and other services.

‘We didn’t know it was going to be so popular’

Mr Tsarmaklis said concerns about how a large-scale film shoot would impact the historic building were allayed by production company Studio Lambert.

“I can’t fault them. They were very good, very respectful and very professional.”

The surprise hit series was filmed between April and June last year. It has led to a significant increase in inquiries about holding weddings at Ardross, which can cater for up to 120 guests.

“We weren’t sure how it would go, and I don’t think they did”, said Mr Tsarmaklis. “We did not know it was going to be so popular.

“But it’s taken off and we’ve been inundated with people making inquiries.

Ardross Castle is normally used for weddings and exclusive hires
It is hoped the series will bring more business to the castle and the Highlands
The 19th century castle was a hit with viewers

“It went very well for us, but we won’t know for a while the full effect. The weddings we have this year were booked in 2022 or even 2021.

“But I’m sure there will now be more bookings from people wanting to get married here, particularly fans of the show. It was all good publicity.”

‘It’s very good for the area and the Highlands’

Mr Tsarmaklis turned down the chance to have a cameo in the show, but did watch the programmes.

“Although I’m not a fan of reality TV, I thought it was good, particularly the end. It was quite catchy.

“But for me, it was interesting to see the work that goes on behind the scenes for a few hours of TV.”

The US cast and host Alan Cumming gather outside the castle.

He was also pleased with the way the castle and the Highlands were portrayed on screen.

“It will be very good for tourism in the Highlands. It’s a wonderful place, we love that we live here and it’s great if we can contribute.

“It’s very good for the area, the Highlands and Scotland.”

Ardross was originally built in the late 1700s by the first Duke of Sutherland.

In 1845 the 60,000-acre estate was sold by the second duke to Alexander Matheson, a founder of Matheson & Co, which traded in tea and opium, for £90,000.

Current owners bought Ardross estate in 1983

His son, Sir Kenneth Matheson, sold the estate in 1898 to C. W. Dyson Perrins, a captain in the Highland Light Infantry, with interests in the Worcester Royal Porcelain Company and Lea & Perrins, of Worcester sauce fame.

The estate was broken up and sold in 1937 when a Mr and Mrs Austin Mardon purchased Ardross Castle where they lived until 1983.

The estate was then bought by current owners, the McTaggart family, who have carried out extensive renovations.

