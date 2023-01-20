More caravans and fewer tents for Embo – but planning application sparks local objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

More caravans and fewer tents for Embo – but planning application sparks local objections

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am
Grannie's Heilan Hame in Embo hopes to add more static caravan stances to its popular Dornoch holiday park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Grannie's Heilan Hame in Embo hopes to add more static caravan stances to its popular Dornoch holiday park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Grannie’s Heilan Hame in Embo has submitted plans to Highland Council for 21 more static caravan sites at its popular holiday park.

This will replace a large park that currently caters for 35 tents and touring caravans.

Highland Council planners have no issue with the idea, but it attracted 10 objections.

Locals fear the changes won’t meet demand from people touring the NC500 route, and also claim it’s an ‘over development’ of the busy site.

They raised concerns about increased traffic, damage to the road, and problems with litter and noise.

With fewer tent pitches available, they also say wild camping will increase.

Wild camping is a problem in some areas of the NC500 but Highland Council says there’s no evidence that changes to Grannie’s Heilan Hame will add to the issue. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But Highland Council planners have recommended the application for granting. A report ahead of next week’s north planning committee addresses all these concerns.

The council’s transport planning team has carried out detailed traffic modelling. They point out that replacing 35 pitches with 21 static units will not increase the number of vehicles arriving on site. It also means less heavy traffic since there will be fewer touring caravans.

Grannie’s Heilan Hame plans to add the new static caravan sites to open grassland at the southern part of the park. They want to add 14 stances in two rows of seven, and another seven to the south of the road through the site.

Grannie’s Heilan Hame say visitors want more static caravans

Operators Parkdean Holiday Parks have more than 60 sites across the UK. They say that visitors to Embo increasingly want static caravans rather than touring sites. And they point out that there’s plenty of other places for camping on the NC500.

The site is also well within its licensing requirements, which allow it to take 430 units. These new plans will take the total number to 380 – suggesting it’s not an over-development.

Highland Council argues there is no evidence to suggest that wild camping will increase as a result of these changes. And while some objectors say local water pressure is an issue, Scottish Water has not objected to the plan.

Councillors will consider the application at a meeting of the north planning committee on January 25.

Tags

Conversation

