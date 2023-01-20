More caravans and fewer tents for Embo – but planning application sparks local objections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grannie’s Heilan Hame in Embo has submitted plans to Highland Council for 21 more static caravan sites at its popular holiday park.

This will replace a large park that currently caters for 35 tents and touring caravans.

Highland Council planners have no issue with the idea, but it attracted 10 objections.

Locals fear the changes won’t meet demand from people touring the NC500 route, and also claim it’s an ‘over development’ of the busy site.

They raised concerns about increased traffic, damage to the road, and problems with litter and noise.

With fewer tent pitches available, they also say wild camping will increase.

But Highland Council planners have recommended the application for granting. A report ahead of next week’s north planning committee addresses all these concerns.

The council’s transport planning team has carried out detailed traffic modelling. They point out that replacing 35 pitches with 21 static units will not increase the number of vehicles arriving on site. It also means less heavy traffic since there will be fewer touring caravans.

Grannie’s Heilan Hame plans to add the new static caravan sites to open grassland at the southern part of the park. They want to add 14 stances in two rows of seven, and another seven to the south of the road through the site.

Grannie’s Heilan Hame say visitors want more static caravans

Operators Parkdean Holiday Parks have more than 60 sites across the UK. They say that visitors to Embo increasingly want static caravans rather than touring sites. And they point out that there’s plenty of other places for camping on the NC500.

The site is also well within its licensing requirements, which allow it to take 430 units. These new plans will take the total number to 380 – suggesting it’s not an over-development.

Highland Council argues there is no evidence to suggest that wild camping will increase as a result of these changes. And while some objectors say local water pressure is an issue, Scottish Water has not objected to the plan.

Councillors will consider the application at a meeting of the north planning committee on January 25.

