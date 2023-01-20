Alcohol sales licence granted for proposed Orkney Brewery bottle shop in Kirkwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney area licensing board have today granted a licence to sell alcohol for a proposed Orkney Brewery bottle shop in Kirkwall.

The licence will cover 28, Albert Street – probably best known as the former home of the John Kemp Draper Shop.

The application to the board was made by the owners of Orkney Brewery, Sinclair Breweries Ltd.

The licensing board met this morning and after hearing from owner and operator Norman Sinclair they unanimously gave the company what they asked for.

The brewers have said the shop would sell many of the company’s own products, including beer bottles, gift packs, glasses, clothing, and other merchandise.

Other beer-related products would be stocked such as books and food.

New shop would be a first for a small craft brewer says applicant

Their intention is that their products be consumed away from the shop.

However, they also asked for some on-sale capacity. This is for a small area in which the company can hold tasting events and sampling, the applicant said.

On behalf of the applicant, Mr Sinclair said: “We need to diversify to find other sources of income and customers.

“Orkney attracts an ever-increasing number of cruise liners and tourists. Not all of them manage to get out to our brewery, but most if not all visit Kirkwall.

“This would bring our products to a larger amount of visitors.

“I feel not many have companies prepared to invest in the high street at the moment.

“This should be a welcome addition to what Kirkwall has to offer.”

Mr Sinclair said the business stands as one of the biggest product adverts the county has,

He said its products currently appear in every major retailer in Scotland.

He also said, the brewery having its own free-standing shop, would be “the first for a small craft brewer in Scotland.”

Orkney Brewery would not try and undercut other local shops stocking their beer

Finally, he said the shop would create employment and enhance the street.

Councillor Leslie Manson seemed concerned about the effect the bottle shop could have on other shops stocking the brewery’s beers.

He asked the applicant how many shops stock Orkney Brewery beers and what the price structure would be like in the bottle shop.

Mr Sinclair replied: “Every off-sale in Orkney stocks our products. Our price point would be higher than most, if not everyone.

“We won’t be undercutting people who currently stock our beers.”

Under the granted licence, Sinclair Breweries Ltd is asking to be able to sell alcohol at 28 Albert Street, between 10am and 6pm from Monday’s to Saturdays and from 11am to 6pm on Sundays.

The company has asked to be able to sell alcohol, for consumption in the shop, to a maximum of 20 people at once.