MP trying to save Loch Awe caravan site residents from eviction

An MP has stepped in to try to help save residents of an Argyll caravan site from eviction.

Private owners of static vans and chalets at Loch Awe Holiday Park have been told they are breaking their pitch agreements.

The 28 residents have received eviction letters for staying year-round at the site near Taynuilt in Argyll.

Most are aged above 50 and many are retired. And some have lived there for 20 years or longer.

After buying the park from Argyll Holidays in February last year, Cove UK is now adhering to regulations which were never enforced before.

The site licence, issued by Argyll and Bute Council, stipulates that caravan owners can only stay there for 10 months of the year.

Meetings held this week

In order to comply, residents are being asked to prove that they have permanent addresses elsewhere.

A manager from Cove was at the park this week meeting with residents.

Brendan O’Hara, MP for Argyll and Bute, said: “I am extremely concerned that Cove UK, the new, US-based owners of Loch Awe Holiday Park, has served notices to quit on some of the residents.

“The company’s decision has caused enormous distress to a lot of people. Many have lived at Loch Awe for decades. They work in the local community, and now face a prolonged period of uncertainty.

‘Find a solution as quickly as possible’

“My office has been in regular contact with the residents and Cove to try to find a solution as quickly as possible. One which will avoid people having to quit the site and find alternative accommodation by March 31.

“I have urged Cove to work constructively with the residents, Argyll and Bute Council and all other interested parties to come to a mutually agreeable position.

“I will continue to work with the residents until this matter is resolved.”

Residents were left reeling after receiving the letters. Several told The Press and Journal that the stress was making them ill.

May Clayton, 66, who works in Oban, has lived at the park for 19 years. Never has she been questioned about her residency there.

Now May has put her name on the waiting list for a council house, fearing she will be kicked out of her home.

She said: “It’s good that Brendan is getting involved and helping people, because that is what we need.

“We are very grateful to him.”

Never dreamed their retirement would be like this

Oban couple Sandy and Christine Nicol, both 62, took early retirement due to Christine’s ill health. They never dreamed their retirement plan would turn sour.

The pair spend most of the year touring in their motorhome. They babysit for their son and daughter-in-law in Taynuilt, using the house as a postal address.

Owners of a static van at Loch Awe, they were approached by the salesman of the previous owners when a lodge became available.

Now, after spending a total of £155,000, they wait to hear what their future holds.

The park closed for a month in November, in order to comply with regulations. One resident had to sleep in his car. And it is due to close again in February.

Cove UK told us they contacted Mr O’Hara to ask for his assistance.

Andy Rae, operations manager at Argyll Holidays, said: “We contacted caravan owners whose status we held concerns about last week and arranged to meet each owner on a one-to-one basis.

“We are pleased that there have been positive discussions with those owners and we thank them for their engagement with us.”

Park must obey the law

He said the park is licensed for holiday, leisure and recreation purposes. And it must comply with the law.

Following the meetings, he said: “We are confident that many owners will be able to demonstrate that they are not full-time residents at the park.

“Where other parties are in a different situation, we will work with them to fulfil the terms of their site agreements where possible or help them to examine other options.

“It is important that the terms of site licences and site agreements are upheld and we are committed to doing that.”

