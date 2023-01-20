Islands only dentist closes due to health and safety concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An island dentist has been forced to close for health and safety reasons.

The Barra Dental Clinic has been closed and patients told that it is hoped to reopen the facility in St Brendan’s Hospital in early February.

NHS Western Isles said a contingency plan was in place for anyone who required it.

A spokesman for NHS Western Isles said: “As a result of health and safety issues that require assessment, routine dental care will be temporarily unavailable in Barra Dental Clinic.

“In the event that individuals on Barra require urgent or emergency dental care they should contact NHS24 on 111 and contingency plans are in place to manage these instances.

Barra Dental ClinicAs a result of health and safety issues that require assessment, routine dental care will be… Posted by NHS Western Isles on Friday, 20 January 2023

“The position will be reassessed at the beginning of February and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience in the meantime.”

He added: “NHS Western Isles aims to address any issues identified as quickly as possible, so that normal service can resume at the earliest opportunity.”