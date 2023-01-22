Missing Lochaber man Mathew James been in contact with family but still not traced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing Lochaber man Mathew James been in contact with family but still not traced

By Ross Hempseed
January 22, 2023, 9:07 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 11:45 am
Missing person Mathew Cameron James. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Missing person Mathew Cameron James. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from Lochaber for 10 days.

Mathew James, 45, was last seen in the Maccoll Terrace area of Ballachulish at around 10pm on January 13.

It is believed he has his car with him, a black Citroen C3 Picasso, registration SR16 PZT.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins, heavy build with short black hair and short facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a green overcoat, black fleece, black trousers and black Vans trainers.

Police have said Mr James has been contact with family members but until he can be located, will still be treated as a missing person.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, police are asking people to get in touch via 101 quoting 3859 of January 20, 2023.

