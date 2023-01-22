Missing Lochaber man Mathew James been in contact with family but still not traced

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from Lochaber for 10 days.

Mathew James, 45, was last seen in the Maccoll Terrace area of Ballachulish at around 10pm on January 13.

It is believed he has his car with him, a black Citroen C3 Picasso, registration SR16 PZT.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins, heavy build with short black hair and short facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a green overcoat, black fleece, black trousers and black Vans trainers.

Police have said Mr James has been contact with family members but until he can be located, will still be treated as a missing person.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, police are asking people to get in touch via 101 quoting 3859 of January 20, 2023.