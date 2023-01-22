Man gets trapped under large log at Highland quarry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to a Highland quarry after a man got trapped under a large log.

The incident happened at a quarry on Ardoss Road in Alness at about 9.10am.

Paramedics called the fire service for support after the alarm was raised.

Two crews from Invergordon made their way to the scene, along with the heavy rescue truck from Inverness.

However, by the time the crews arrived the man had managed to get free.

He was able to walk to the ambulance.

Police said attended the scene but there was no direct involvement from officers.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.