Window smashed in second attempted break-in at Orkney Rugby Club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Directors of Orkney Rugby Club say they are disappointed after being subject to a second attempted break-in.

Entry was forced to the Kirkwall-based club shortly after 10am on Sunday.

A window to the rear of the property on Muddisdale Road, leading into the club’s changing rooms, was discovered smashed following the break-in.

The incident is not the first of its kind for the club, as the window has been damaged on a previous occasion.

President Garry Coltherd said they are disappointed by Sunday’s events but are grateful nothing was stolen.

He said: “It’s not nice. Everybody else in the community is very supportive of the rugby club, all the businesses, and the public. It is quite disappointing that somebody has had the audacity to try and break-in.

“I don’t think they would have gotten very far. Just into the changing room. Everything else is locked.”

Police appeal for information

Police in Orkney are keen to speak to a man seen in the area around the time of the incident.

He is described as being in his mid 20s with messy hair and a stubble. At the time he was wearing a blue puffer style jacket and grey joggers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1112 of January 22.