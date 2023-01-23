Window smashed in second attempted break-in at Orkney Rugby Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Window smashed in second attempted break-in at Orkney Rugby Club

By Michelle Henderson
January 23, 2023, 3:09 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 3:12 pm
A window to the rear of the property, leading into the club’s changing rooms, was discovered smashed following the break-in.

Directors of Orkney Rugby Club say they are disappointed after being subject to a second attempted break-in.

Entry was forced to the Kirkwall-based club shortly after 10am on Sunday.

A window to the rear of the property on Muddisdale Road, leading into the club’s changing rooms, was discovered smashed following the break-in.

The incident is not the first of its kind for the club, as the window has been damaged on a previous occasion.

President Garry Coltherd said they are disappointed by Sunday’s events but are grateful nothing was stolen.

He said: “It’s not nice. Everybody else in the community is very supportive of the rugby club, all the businesses, and the public. It is quite disappointing that somebody has had the audacity to try and break-in.

“I don’t think they would have gotten very far. Just into the changing room. Everything else is locked.”

Police appeal for information

Police in Orkney are keen to speak to a man seen in the area around the time of the incident.

He is described as being in his mid 20s with messy hair and a stubble. At the time he was wearing a blue puffer style jacket and grey joggers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1112 of January 22.

