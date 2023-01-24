£1 million for projects to develop business and activities on Mull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An industrial park, and an outdoor activity hub on Mull will benefit from £1million secured for community businesses by Argyll and Bute Council.

Nonhebel Light Industrial Park and Aros Waterfront Development Outdoor Activity Hub will receive the money from the of Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Growth Fund (RCGF).

The projects aimed to deliver improved access to services as well as employment opportunities for islanders.

The Nonhebel Light Industrial Park expansion, managed by Mull and Iona Community Trust, was awarded £654,000.

The first phase of the business park was completed in 2021. The site currently supports 20 businesses, 36 existing jobs and 13 new jobs.

Nonhebel Park, near Tobermory has been in development by us for a number of years, following an initial approach from a… Posted by Mull and Iona Community Trust on Monday, 9 March 2020

The success of the project has resulted in a waiting list to move into the park.

The funding will make sure the site can expand and accommodate additional businesses, creating new skilled, all-year round jobs on the island.

‘Welcome economic boost’

Tobermory Harbour Association (THA) will benefit from £403,500 to offer outdoor activities, educational opportunities and community wellbeing.

The Aros Waterfront Development Outdoor Activity Hub project will be developed on the Aros waterfront site which it purchased in 2019 with a view to developing it on behalf of the local community.

The RCGF funding, combined with council investment allocated through the Crown Estate, will help transform the site.

Councillor Liz McCabe, islands and business development spokeswoman, said: “It’s fantastic to see two community businesses on Mull receiving the funding to develop plans.

“The RCGF funding is a much welcome economic boost for the island. We know that we have a population decline on our islands and this vital investment will help address some of the issues our communities face including employment opportunities.

“I would like to congratulate Mull and Iona Community Trust and Tobermory Harbour Association and look forward to seeing future success on the island.”