Missing woman, 50, may have made her way to Oban in ‘distinctive’ car

A woman missing from Ayrshire may have made her way to Oban in her white Renault Twingo.

Police in Argyll are calling for anyone who has seen 50-year-old Lisa Haining or her vehicle with registration SJ65 JXP to contact them.

Ms Haining was last seen in the Castleview area of Dundonald, Ayrshire at about midnight on Friday, January 20.

She is described as being 5ft, slim build, with dyed blonde hair and dark roots. She was last seen wearing black leggings, an olive green shirt, brown jacket and white trainers.

Officers are continuing enquiries to trace 50-year-old Lisa Haining who is currently missing from Dundonald,… Posted by Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Police Division on Monday, 23 January 2023

Sergeant James Hilston said: “We are continuing our enquiries to trace Lisa and her vehicle and are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

“I would ask that the public continue to contact us on 101 if you have any information regarding Lisa, or her white Renault Twingo, registration number SJ65 JXP.

“The vehicle is quite distinctive, with a black stripe along the side skirts on both sides.”

He continued: “Lisa has connections in several areas of Scotland, including Oban, Airdrie and Dumfries, and I would be grateful if the public could bear this in mind whilst out in our communities over the coming days.

“If you have seen Lisa or her car since Friday morning, have relevant dash-cam footage from the Ayrshire and surrounding areas, or have any other information that may assist, please contact us on 101 quoting 0588 of Friday January 20.”