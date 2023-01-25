Cairngorm Funicular to FINALLY reopen to visitors after four-year closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Cairngorm Funicular to FINALLY reopen to visitors after four-year closure

By Ross Hempseed
January 25, 2023, 12:51 pm Updated: January 25, 2023, 5:29 pm
Cairngorm Funicular reopens after over four years out of operation. Image: Cairngorm Mountain.
Cairngorm Funicular reopens after over four years out of operation. Image: Cairngorm Mountain.

The Cairngorm Funicular railway will finally return to operation after more than four years out of service.

The UK’s highest railway was closed in October 2018 due to safety concerns, which led to a £25m refurbishment.

It will reopen on Thursday, following a closure of more than 1,500 days, after receiving the necessary safety certificates from the UK Department of Transport.

The complex repair project, which has been blamed on construction defects, has even taken longer than the Union Terrace Gardens project in Aberdeen. 

The funicular connects the Ptarmigan Building at the top of the slopes with the Cairngorm Mountain Resort along nearly 6,500ft of track.

The Cairngorm funicular is poised to reopen following repairs.

Once the funicular is able to carry visitors up the mountain again, the Ptarmigan Building and a brand new exhibition can open to the public again.

The reopening will be welcome for snow sports enthusiasts who have missed out on the epic slopes for the last four years due to the funicular’s closure.

Now riders can make the five-minute journey up the mountain and admire the breathtaking views across the Cairngorms.

Hopes for further Cairngorm improvements

Susan Smith, chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain, said: “The Cairngorm Mountain team is thrilled to be welcoming snowsports enthusiasts onto the funicular railway once more.

“The improvements across the resort have brought major changes to the visitor experience and we are so pleased to see the railway transport people to the upper slopes as well as our refurbished Ptarmigan building.

“Weather permitting and with the hope that our capacity will expand further as the season continues, 2023 promises to be a landmark year for our business, team and local community.”

cairngorm
Cairngorm Funicular has undergone major renovations to reopen for the 2023 snowsports season. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Dave Macleod, head of property and infrastructure with Highland and Islands Enterprise which owns the funicular said it was wonderful to see the railway back in action.

Reinstating the funicular has been uniquely challenging, not only in engineering terms but also for the care that had to be taken to protect the environment during these works while also contending with some of the most severe and changeable weather that Scotland has to offer.

“Cairngorm plays an important role in the local economy as an environmental, educational and sporting asset and the funicular will enable people across a huge range of ages and abilities to enjoy the mountain not only in winter but every season.”

Spiraling repair costs

The budget for the renovations was originally estimated to be around £16m but with costs spiralled due to pandemic, economic uncertainty the total bill is expected to be around £25m.

There were also questions raised over “serious safety concerns” after the railway had only been operational for 17 years.

As a result, HIE is suing original builders, Morrison Construction, for £14.5m over defects found after the railway’s closure and breaches of contract.

IN PICTURES: A look back at Cairngorm Mountain through the years ahead of funicular reopening this year

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
'It doesn't make any sense': Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
This year marks the first time girls will be allowed to join junior squads at Lerwick Up Helly Aa. Pictured is the event procession in 2019. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: Girls to be included in junior squads for first time
Post Thumbnail
Nearly 200 bank machines lost to north of Scotland in four years amidst access…
Portree, Skye.
'A slap in the face': Skye chairman slams double funding snub
Orkney piers
Councillors left frustrated as Orkney council's maintenance of its piers continues to fall behind…
Orla Ni Eadhra faced a backlash for her rainbow dress and make-up in Abu Dhabi. Image: Elissa Hunter-Dorans.
Inverness teenager wins Abu Dhabi fashion competition despite being threatened with ban for rainbow…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
Scapa Flow Oil Port
Worries Orkney could be 'subsidising an oil industry' after Scapa Flow deficit
New Orkney chief executive Oliver Reid smiling in front of Orkney Island Council's headquarters.
After 2 years of recruitment Orkney council's new chief executive finally starts 'dream job'

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’ – Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support
BBC Radio Scotland plans to axe some of its music programming (Image: Gideon Ikigai/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Shame on Radio Scotland for switching the music off

Editor's Picks

Most Commented