Cairngorm Funicular to FINALLY reopen to visitors after four-year closure

The Cairngorm Funicular railway will finally return to operation after more than four years out of service.

The UK’s highest railway was closed in October 2018 due to safety concerns, which led to a £25m refurbishment.

It will reopen on Thursday, following a closure of more than 1,500 days, after receiving the necessary safety certificates from the UK Department of Transport.

The complex repair project, which has been blamed on construction defects, has even taken longer than the Union Terrace Gardens project in Aberdeen.

The funicular connects the Ptarmigan Building at the top of the slopes with the Cairngorm Mountain Resort along nearly 6,500ft of track.

Once the funicular is able to carry visitors up the mountain again, the Ptarmigan Building and a brand new exhibition can open to the public again.

The reopening will be welcome for snow sports enthusiasts who have missed out on the epic slopes for the last four years due to the funicular’s closure.

Now riders can make the five-minute journey up the mountain and admire the breathtaking views across the Cairngorms.

Hopes for further Cairngorm improvements

Susan Smith, chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain, said: “The Cairngorm Mountain team is thrilled to be welcoming snowsports enthusiasts onto the funicular railway once more.

“The improvements across the resort have brought major changes to the visitor experience and we are so pleased to see the railway transport people to the upper slopes as well as our refurbished Ptarmigan building.

“Weather permitting and with the hope that our capacity will expand further as the season continues, 2023 promises to be a landmark year for our business, team and local community.”

Dave Macleod, head of property and infrastructure with Highland and Islands Enterprise which owns the funicular said it was wonderful to see the railway back in action.

“Reinstating the funicular has been uniquely challenging, not only in engineering terms but also for the care that had to be taken to protect the environment during these works while also contending with some of the most severe and changeable weather that Scotland has to offer.

“Cairngorm plays an important role in the local economy as an environmental, educational and sporting asset and the funicular will enable people across a huge range of ages and abilities to enjoy the mountain not only in winter but every season.”

Spiraling repair costs

The budget for the renovations was originally estimated to be around £16m but with costs spiralled due to pandemic, economic uncertainty the total bill is expected to be around £25m.

There were also questions raised over “serious safety concerns” after the railway had only been operational for 17 years.

As a result, HIE is suing original builders, Morrison Construction, for £14.5m over defects found after the railway’s closure and breaches of contract.