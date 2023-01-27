A first for Royal Dornoch as Oxbridge university (golf) challenge heads north

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford v Cambridge on the Championship Course, one of the oldest sporting events in the calendar.

But this is not the boat race, rather a university challenge of a different kind.

The 134th annual golf match between the two historic universities will be held in March at Royal Dornoch Golf Club for the first time.

The oldest team event in amateur golf has been played only three times in Scotland previously, at Muirfield.

University clash will bring an economic spin-off for Dornoch

It is another major event for Royal Dornoch which last season hosted the R&A women’s and men’s senior amateur championships.

This year it also welcomes the Scottish Amateur Championship and the Vagliano Trophy and Junior Vagliano, a women’s amateur Britain and Ireland v Europe international.

Neil Hampton is Royal Dornoch’s general manager.

He said: “We are delighted to be just the second club in Scotland to host the historic Varsity Match.

“Our visitors can be assured of a warm Highland welcome on and off the golf course.”

He believes the town will enjoy an economic spin-off in the spring.

The teams will arrive in Dornoch on March 20 for practice. A match between second teams The Cambridge Stymies and the Oxford Divots will be held at Brora on March 23.

There will be a six-a-side ladies match at Royal Dornoch on March 23 and 24. The main contest, known as the Blues match, is on the 24th and 25th.

Both are traditional 36-hole foursome matches followed by 36-hole singles matches on Royal Dornoch’s Championship Course – the same name as the boat race course.

A weekend of competition

It is part of a weekend of Oxford v Cambridge competitions. The golf contest is on the same day as the rugby varsity match at Twickenham. It is followed on March 26 by the boat race.

James Skelton is captain of the Oxford and Cambridge Golfing Society, which dates back to 1898. He said Royal Dornoch was chosen this year by Cambridge captain Calum MacKenzie as he is familiar with the famous links.

“It is a great experiment to bring the Varsity Match this far north in its traditional month of March, and aided by the significant improvement in transport links and accommodation options.”

Mr Skelton visited the club last year with his friend Martin Ebert. Mr Ebert is a partner in golf architect firm Mackenzie and Ebert and a Royal Dornoch member.

They met with then captain Willie MacKay and others to support the request for the 2023 Varsity Match.

Spectators welcome to follow events on the course

“The society has around 800 members worldwide, all of whom have played varsity golf.

“Supporters and locals will be very welcome to spectate and join in the Royal Dornoch experience.”

“The reputation of the golf course speaks for itself and I know the students are excited by the prospect of testing themselves on one of the world’s finest links, in late wintry conditions.”

Oxford have won 14 of the last 20 Blues matches but still trail their rivals 65-60 in the series (with eight tied matches).

Royal Dornoch Golf Club recently struck a deal with Highland Council on a new 99-year lease for Common Good Land.

It paves the way for the club to build a multi-million-pound clubhouse if approved by members.

