Three discharged from hospital following two-car crash on A9 near Dalwhinnie

Three people were taken to hospital as police restricted traffic on the A9 for six hours following a two-car crash.

Emergency services controlled traffic on the A9 Inverness to Perth road in both directions between Dalwhinnie and Newtonmore following the crash.

Emergency services were at the scene of the incident that happened at 7.21pm.

Traffic Scotland announced the road had been fully opened at 1.10am.

A police spokeswoman said two cars were involved in the incident, and the vehicles were recovered.

The extent of any injuries is unknown, but the patients were all taken to Raigmore Hospital and they were all later discharged.

During the restriction, drivers on the trunk road were asked to approach the area with caution.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7pm on Thursday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars on the A9 northbound, near to Newtonmore.

“Three people were taken to Raigmore Hospital.”