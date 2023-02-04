Three cheers for Bethesda as trio of distilleries come together to support hospice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Iain and Mary Faller wanted to provide a fundraising tonic for an island hospice they turned to the local gin distilleries.

The result is a first-ever collaboration between distilleries in Harris, North Uist and Barra for a tasting event.

It aims to raise funds for the Bethesda hospice in Stornoway which is facing financial pressure due to rising energy costs.

Hospice relies on donations

The four-room hospice marked its 30th anniversary last year. It costs £450,000 a year to run but relies solely on donations.

It was forced to close its income-generating shop for about six months at the start of the Covid pandemic and again for more than four months in 2021.

Iain and Mary opened the Island Spirit Whisky Shop in Stornoway in July 2020.

The store, selling malt whiskies and Scottish artisan gins and other spirits, adapted the business in response to Covid with the launch of a delivery service.

After attending a fundraising event for Bethesda last year the couple decided to act. Both have either had friends or family cared for at the hospice recently.

“It’s been a very tough few years for them, with Covid and their shop having to close during lock down”, said Iain.

“We thought that it would be good to organise a local event to raise funds to help them.

“We came up with the idea of organising a gin tasting event to raise funds. But we wanted to make it different and more special than the normal tasting events which we have been organising since the end of lockdown.

“As official stockists for all gins produced by the three Western Isles gin distilleries, we thought it would be a great idea if we could bring all three together under the one roof to present their own gins.”

He added: ”Bethesda is an organisation that touches everybody here. We’ve all got friends and relations who have been cared for there.

“It’s very much part of the community and they rely totally on donations to keep running.”

‘Without community generosity we could not provide care’

The distilleries offered their services and products free for the event in the Caladh Inn, Stornoway, on February 11.

The hotel has provided the function room for free and local musicians Willie Campbell and Jane Hepburn will also entertain for free.

Around 100 people from across the islands are expected to attend and it is hoped to raise at least £4,000.

Joanne Ferguson, fundraiser and finance development officer at Bethesda, thanked all those involved in the event.

“Without the generosity of the local community, we would not be in a position to continue to provide the care to those who need it.

“When people and organisations are so kind and organise events like this, it means a huge amount because every single penny makes a difference to us.”

She said the hospice provides a vital service, allowing people who require end-of-life-care and their families to stay in the islands.

But it is under constant financial pressure, increased by the rises in energy prices.

“We are managing at the moment. We are fortunate and blessed to receive donations from the community.

“However, none of that income is guaranteed and with the costs of utilities rising there is a constant concern whether there is going to be enough.”

In 2019 the hospice asked people to lobby politicians over funding levels.

