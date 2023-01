[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 24-year-old has been charged with police assault after a naked man went on a rampage through a Thurso residential area.

Police were first called to the Highland town’s Brownhill Road at about 9.35pm following reports of a man causing distress to nearby residents.

Shortly after, they received reports of further disruption on Heathfield Road, located just off Brownhill Road.

A video shared with The Press and Journal shows officers tackling a naked man to the ground before restraining him with handcuffs.

The man is alleged to had been running around the area without any clothes on for some time. He is also believed to have been shouting in a threatening manner.

Police have confirmed a 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and police assault. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.35pm on Friday, January 27, officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Brownhill Road, Thurso.

“A short time later, we received a report of a disturbance on Heathfield Road.

“Officers attended and a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and police assault.

“He’s due to appear at Wick Sheriff Court on Monday, January 30.”