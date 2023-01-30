Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be ‘harbingers of doom’ says Western Isles meteorologist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be ‘harbingers of doom’ says Western Isles meteorologist

By Donna MacAllister
January 30, 2023, 12:27 pm Updated: January 30, 2023, 4:36 pm
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach

A meteorologist has warned that bright and colourful clouds known as “mother of pearls” seen over the north of Scotland mask a darker side.

Eddy “Weather” Graham, an award-winning researcher and lecturer at the Lews Castle College UHI, said they may be stunning to most observers, but he instead sees them as “harbingers of doom”.

The rare polar stratospheric clouds – also known as nacreous clouds because of their “mother of pearl” colour – have been casting an iridescent pastel hue across our skies from Sunday evening into this morning.

But behind the awe-inspiring beauty of these cloud formations, Mr Graham says there is a potential threat to the environment.

Heavenly warning of the damage we are doing?

A nacreous cloud was spotted in the skies above the Cromarty Firth. Image: Peter Stronach

Mr Graham said: “They may look beautiful but some of them are actually destroying the ozone layer.

“It’s complex chemistry, but the beauty is actually having a destructive effect.

“They’re a real harbinger of doom. Maybe one of the reasons we are seeing more of them is we are having an increasingly greater impact on the environment.”

Nasa says chemical reactions within these rare cloud formations create circumstances that “destroy stratospheric ozone”.

A Nasa blog said: “Since stratospheric ozone blocks harmful, cancer-causing, solar ultraviolet radiation, the thinning of the ozone in both hemispheres threatens the health of both our environment and ourselves.”

“They’re maybe our heavenly warnings,” added Mr Graham.

Here’s what they were like in Norway a few days ago

Why do mother of pearl clouds occur?

Sometimes mistaken for the Northern Lights, the vibrant nacreous clouds form when the temperature is lower than minus 85 degrees Celsius.

They are normally only seen far further north, rarely here, although Mr Graham says research suggests there may be several human factors causing their increasing appearance above Scotland’s skies.

Mr Graham said they collect at a much greater height than our usual clouds, some 40 kilometres (24 miles) higher in the atmosphere, way up in the stratosphere, above the weather layer, which is called the troposphere.

He added: “There are processes which operate to make the stratosphere colder and one of those processes is the mountains, they cause that to happen, that’s why you spot them right over places like Nairn, the Highlands are making them happen.

“The second process is the hole in the ozone layer which we have created. It is repairing itself a little bit but it’s still pretty bad.

“The ozone absorbs sunlight but if you take away a bit of it it can’t warm up as much.”

Global warning is the third process, said Mr Graham.

“One of the counter-intuitive aspects is global warming warms the surface but at the same time it cools the stratosphere, the warmer it gets on the surface of the planet, the colder it gets on the stratosphere.”

Photographs of the mother of pearl clouds all across the north of Scotland

Although they pose a potential risk to the atmosphere, there’s no doubting their beauty, and people were out capturing the mother of pearl clouds all across the north, including Moray.

Peter Stronach, an ecologist and photographer, captured their vibrancy from Alness in Easter Ross, looking towards the yards at Nigg.

He said: “They are surreal, they’re such an incredibly vivid colour for a cloud, and that’s what makes them so unusual.

“Unlike the other clouds on this windy morning, they aren’t moving, they’re just staying still, high up in the sky.

“I’ve only seen them once before a long time ago in Edinburgh, they are so rare.”

 

