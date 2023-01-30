Nairn station officer highlights water safety as he bows out after 21 years with HM Coastguard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Nairn coastguard is hanging up his life jacket after more than two decades of saving lives.

Station officer Tom Rennie became a member of HM Coastguard back in 2002 after a tragic drowning at Nairn beach.

Previously a Royal Navy mine clearance diver, he thought his skills could be transferable.

Mr Rennie was one of the founding members of the first ever HM Coastguard water rescue team, which was formed following extensive flooding in Moray and in the Highlands.

But now, after 21 years he believes the time is right to leave but stressed it has been “a privilege” to help the community and respond to missions big and small.

His final day with the service was Saturday, and his colleagues held a special presentation to say “goodbye and thank you”.

Privilege to serve ‘in hour of need’

Mr Rennie said: “It has been an honour to serve for 21 years and a privilege to have been able to help so many people in their hour of need.

“A highlight for me was becoming one of the founding members of the first ever HM Coastguard water rescue team, formed following extensive flooding in the Moray and Highlands area in the early 2000s.

“This team helped shape our current water rescue training and protocols.”

Senior coastal operations officer Colin Wood said: “We’re really going to miss Tom, but Nairn station and beyond thank him for his service and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Mr Rennie is now looking forward to travelling around Scotland with his wife Margaret in their new motorhome.