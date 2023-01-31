Former Wester Ross post office to become holiday accommodation, expansion at Cairngorm Mountain and facelift for Inverness attraction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Among this week’s potential developments is the transformation of a former post office into a collection of holiday lets in Kyle of Lochalsh.

There are further changes on the way at Cairngorm Mountain and movement with two major projects in Inverness.

Former post office set for new life as tourist accommodation

Fasgadh Properties is the company behind the plans to create four new holiday lets in Kyle.

They will be located at the former post office in the village’s main street.

A statement from the company in the papers said there is a “dearth of quality accommodation at affordable prices” locally.

The firm has tried to market the space for commercial purposes for more than eight years. But with no takers, the decision has been taken to change its use.

A statement from Fasgadh Properties reads: “The village needs more accommodation as many of our visitors travel by train or bus to the properties.

“Despite the best efforts of the Isle of Skye Estate Agency as our agents it is felt that changing the use will be the only means by which the space can positively contribute economically not only to our business but indeed the wider local economy as well.”

Terrace expansion at Cairngorm Mountain

Cairngorm Mountain is hoping to improve the guest experience at the top station of the funicular railway.

It has applied to expand the size of its terrace at the Ptarmigan restaurant.

An extra level will be added between two existing fire exits on the north side of the building. This will allow an external seating area to be created.

A statement from Cairngorm Mountain said: “This will allow visitors to

dwell longer outside and take in the spectacular views.

“The lower level of the terrace extension is protected by the building from the prevailing winds, whilst also orientated for mid morning to evening summer sunshine.”

“The terrace extension and path will complement the investment in the upgrade of the internal spaces within the building undertaken for the reopening of the funicular railway.”

The Cairngorm Funicular – the UK’s highest railway – is finally back in business following a £25 million and four-year repair job.

Skiers, snowboarders, mountaineers, and tourists descended upon the mountain last week to celebrate the return of the new and improved funicular.

Balloch housing project moves forward

Highland planners have given road construction consent to an application linked to a major Inverness housing project.

The Chapelton development, located between Balloch and Culloden on the outskirts of Inverness, will eventually consist of 298 homes.

The council themselves are behind the plans.

There had been concerns locally about the loss of green space and increasing school roll pressures at Culloden Academy.

But councillors ultimately decided to approve the plans.

Phase one of the development is continuing at pace at the site.

Northern Meeting Park facelift on the cards

Plans for a new pavilion at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness are due to go before councillors early next month.

The £5.2m project is part of Highland Council’s zero carbon cultural regeneration and levelling up programme.

It involves a refurbishment of the existing grandstand pavilion, and the creation of a new events pavilion within the park.

There will also be improvements to infrastructure for larger scale events.

Planners are recommending that councillors approve the plans.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk