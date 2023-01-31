Former Wester Ross post office to become holiday accommodation, expansion at Cairngorm Mountain and facelift for Inverness attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Former Wester Ross post office to become holiday accommodation, expansion at Cairngorm Mountain and facelift for Inverness attraction

By Stuart Findlay
January 31, 2023, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Among this week’s potential developments is the transformation of a former post office into a collection of holiday lets in Kyle of Lochalsh.

There are further changes on the way at Cairngorm Mountain and movement with two major projects in Inverness.

Former post office set for new life as tourist accommodation

Fasgadh Properties is the company behind the plans to create four new holiday lets in Kyle.

They will be located at the former post office in the village’s main street.

A statement from the company in the papers said there is a “dearth of quality accommodation at affordable prices” locally.

Demand for tourist accommodation is extremely high in the Highlands during the summer months. Image: Shutterstock

The firm has tried to market the space for commercial purposes for more than eight years. But with no takers, the decision has been taken to change its use.

A statement from Fasgadh Properties reads: “The village needs more accommodation as many of our visitors travel by train or bus to the properties.

“Despite the best efforts of the Isle of Skye Estate Agency as our agents it is felt that changing the use will be the only means by which the space can positively contribute economically not only to our business but indeed the wider local economy as well.”

Terrace expansion at Cairngorm Mountain

Cairngorm Mountain is hoping to improve the guest experience at the top station of the funicular railway.

It has applied to expand the size of its terrace at the Ptarmigan restaurant.

An extra level will be added between two existing fire exits on the north side of the building. This will allow an external seating area to be created.

A statement from Cairngorm Mountain said: “This will allow visitors to
dwell longer outside and take in the spectacular views.

The Cairngorm funicular is back in action. Image: Cairngorm Mountain.

“The lower level of the terrace extension is protected by the building from the prevailing winds, whilst also orientated for mid morning to evening summer sunshine.”

“The terrace extension and path will complement the investment in the upgrade of the internal spaces within the building undertaken for the reopening of the funicular railway.”

The Cairngorm Funicular – the UK’s highest railway – is finally back in business following a £25 million and four-year repair job.

Skiers, snowboarders, mountaineers, and tourists descended upon the mountain last week to celebrate the return of the new and improved funicular.

Balloch housing project moves forward

Highland planners have given road construction consent to an application linked to a major Inverness housing project.

The Chapelton development, located between Balloch and Culloden on the outskirts of Inverness, will eventually consist of 298 homes.

The council themselves are behind the plans.

Highland Council’s south planning committee will consider Westercraigs redevelopment.

There had been concerns locally about the loss of green space and increasing school roll pressures at Culloden Academy.

But councillors ultimately decided to approve the plans.

Phase one of the development is continuing at pace at the site.

Northern Meeting Park facelift on the cards

Plans for a new pavilion at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness are due to go before councillors early next month.

The £5.2m project is part of Highland Council’s zero carbon cultural regeneration and levelling up programme.

Northern Constabulary carry out a training exercise at the Northern Meeting Park, Inverness.

It involves a refurbishment of the existing grandstand pavilion, and the creation of a new events pavilion within the park.

There will also be improvements to infrastructure for larger scale events.

Planners are recommending that councillors approve the plans.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Post Thumbnail
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Post Thumbnail
Up Helly Aa: Shetland's big day burns as bright as ever before after long…
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'We are deeply sorry': NHS Highland admits staff shortages led to death of pensioner
Post Thumbnail
'It opened the dam': 30th anniversary of historic Assynt buyout that paved the way…
Pint of beer on a bar.
North bars and restaurants in 'unbelievable place' as economic headwinds grow
Post Thumbnail
Highland Council identifies its new active travel priorities - and Queensgate and Union Street…
Post Thumbnail
From £12 to more than £28 a charge? Highland Council considers plan to double…
Post Thumbnail
Gallery: Our best photographs as Up Helly Aa celebrations begin in Lerwick
Post Thumbnail
Up Helly Aa: Vikings take over the streets of Lerwick in packed morning parade
Post Thumbnail
Cyclist 'seriously' injured during collision on rural Inverness-shire road

Most Read

1
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Post Thumbnail
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Post Thumbnail
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Post Thumbnail
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
Post Thumbnail
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Post Thumbnail
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
Post Thumbnail
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Post Thumbnail
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Post Thumbnail
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Post Thumbnail
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Post Thumbnail
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Post Thumbnail
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Post Thumbnail
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Post Thumbnail
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United
Post Thumbnail
Matheus Machado says Rothes 'gave him back joy for football' as Brazilian attacker steps…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented