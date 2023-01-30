Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police detected 21 motoring offences in the 30 vehicles they stopped in the Skye and Lochalsh area at the weekend.

One driver, who was found to be over the prescribed limit for drugs, with no MOT, and being in possession of a class B controlled drug, was arrested.

Other offences detected throughout the weekend included speeding in built-up areas, failing to wear a seatbelt and careless driving.

#HighlandAndIslandsRP officers carried out patrols in Skye this weekend; 30 vehicles stopped, 21 offences detected including drug driving, no insurance and other documents, construction and use defects, careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.#RoadSafety #Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/szHrLnrQnz — Northern Police (@northernPolice) January 30, 2023

A police spokesman said: “Officers from the Highland and Islands road policing unit have carried out dedicated patrols in Skye and Lochalsh this weekend.

“30 vehicles were stopped whereby 21 offences were detected.

“These included a 32-year-old male who was arrested for driving over the prescribed limit for drugs, no MOT and possession of a class B controlled drug.

“One uninsured vehicle, five drivers were issued fixed penalty tickets for speeding within a built-up area.

“Fixed penalties were also issued for excessively tinted windows, careless driving, towing a trailer in a dangerous condition, and drivers not wearing a seatbelt.”

PC Stephen Softley, from the roads policing unit, said: “These proactive patrols are designed to reassure our communities of our commitment to road safety and casualty reduction throughout the Highland and Islands area.”