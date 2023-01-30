Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up and running by 2026 and raise £10 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up and running by 2026 and raise £10 million

By Stuart Findlay
January 30, 2023, 5:00 pm
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Efforts to introduce a tourist tax to the Highlands will be discussed by councillors this week.

The Scottish Government had previously committed to passing legislation by 2021 that would let councils levy a tax if they wished.

However, the pandemic interrupted that process.

But now the ball is rolling once again after the tax, officially called the local visitor levy, was included in the Scottish Government’s programme for 2022-2023.

Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee will discuss the tax at a meeting on Thursday.

What have Highland Council said about it?

The earliest the tax could be introduced in the north is 2026.

On average, a government bill usually takes between 12 and 14 months to pass through parliament.

And after that, councils would still be looking to carry out their own consultations before deciding whether or not to introduce it.

According to an assessment carried out by the council in 2019, a Highland tourist tax would raise between £5 million and £10 million a year.

NC500 Campervans
Campervans on the road near Durness. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

That significant sum could go a long way to fixing some of the north’s biggest summer season bugbears.

Douglas Chisholm, the council’s tourism team leader, said: “It is anticipated that a key issue during the parliamentary scrutiny will be the use to which any levy collected should be spent.

“The parliamentary process will allow opportunity for relevant bodies, including
Highland Council, to present verbal and written evidence to influence the outcome of
the Bill.

“It is expected that this council will have a more prominent role given our
current position on its introduction and the significance of the tourism industry in
Highland.”

How does it work in other areas?

Councillors will simply be asked to note the upcoming process and agree on the next step on Thursday.

It may prompt a debate. But whatever happens, further scrutiny will surely follow.

The practice has become fairly commonplace across Europe.

But some industry voices in the north have never been convinced.

Tourists bring in a lot to the Highland economy, but it also places a lot of strain on the region’s infrastructure.

Back in December 2019, Highland councillors voted emphatically to introduce a tourist tax in the region.

At the time, councillor Maxine Smith said: “We love tourists in the Highlands, and they spend millions here, but they don’t bring it to council, they bring it to business, and we have to do all the extra work, pick up the tab of public services.”

Others were not on board.

Former chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce Stewart Nicol said the move could convince tourists “to go elsewhere”.

